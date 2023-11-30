The number of Brits who believe Brexit has gone well has fallen to a number so low it renders the cohort practically obsolete.

New polling out from YouGov shows just 12 per cent of the country as a whole believe the UK’s split with the European Union has gone well.

And of them, a meagre two per cent say it has gone very well!

The EU transition period ended on Dec 31st 2020. Since then, do you think Brexit has gone well or badly?



Well: 12%

Neither well nor badly: 20%

Badly: 61%https://t.co/oMLUdxhxZK pic.twitter.com/KUx7VaIgTX — YouGov (@YouGov) November 29, 2023

The poll results have been revealed after European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen suggested the next generation could put the UK on a path to rejoining the EU.

Speaking at an event in Brussels, Ms von der Leyen said “the direction of travel” was clear and suggested the younger generation could “fix” the mistake of Brexit.

Asked whether Britain could ever rejoin the EU, she said: “I must say, I keep telling my children: ‘You have to fix it. We goofed it up, you have to fix it’.

“So I think here too, the direction of travel — my personal opinion — is clear.”

She also described the Windsor Framework, signed by her and Sunak to address Northern Ireland’s Brexit difficulties, as “a new beginning for old friends”.

Related: The Politics Pub Quiz: Week 2