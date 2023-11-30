Piers Morgan has blasted Harry and Meghan in an explosive eight-minute TalkTV monologue – suggesting the pair are lying about claims that members of the Royal family questioned the skin colour of their offspring.

A new royal book has been pulled from shelves in the Netherlands amid reports it named a member of the monarchy said to have raised questions about the skin colour of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie before he was born.

Xander Uitgevers, which has published the Dutch translated version Endgame, by US-based British journalist Omid Scobie, said on Tuesday it was “temporarily withdrawing” it from bookshops in the country.

It added in a statement on its website: “An error occurred in the Dutch translation and is currently being rectified.”

On Wednesday night, Mr Morgan identified the two royals on his TV show, saying: “If Dutch people wandering into a bookshop can see these names, then you, the British people who actually pay for the royal family are entitled to know, too.”

Watch the clip in full below:

“If Dutch people walking into a book shop can see these names then you, the British people are entitled to know, too."



Piers Morgan decides to name the two members of the Royal Family accused of racism in pulled copies of Omid Scobie's book 👇@piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/CkmMRLYaKO — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) November 29, 2023

