Rishi Sunak has escalated a diplomatic row with Greece, accusing the country’s leader of trying to “grandstand” over the Elgin Marbles.

The Prime Minister cancelled a planned meeting with Kyriakos Mitsotakis following his Greek counterpart’s push for the Parthenon Sculptures to be returned from the British Museum to Athens.

Defending his actions in the Commons, Mr Sunak said: “It was clear that the purpose of the meeting was not to discuss substantive issues for the future, but rather to grandstand and relitigate issues of the past.”

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir Starmer – who met Mr Mitsotakis during his visit to London – accused Mr Sunak of trying to “humiliate” the Greek premier.

The Labour leader accused the Tory leader of “small politics” over the row.

The Prime Minister told Sir Keir: “Of course, we’re always happy to discuss important topics of substance with our allies like tackling illegal migration or indeed strengthening our security.

“But when it was clear that the purpose of the meeting was not to discuss substantive issues for the future, but rather to grandstand and relitigate issues of the past, it wasn’t appropriate.”

Watch the clip in full below:

💥HORRIBLE moment for Sunak at #PMQs.



Starmer: "I met with the Greek PM, we talked about the economy, security, immigration. I also told him we won't be changing the law regarding the marbles. It's really not that difficult."



Look at Sunak's expression at the end. Beaten. ~AA pic.twitter.com/mAHVmwMfYY — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) November 29, 2023

