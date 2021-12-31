Adam McKay’s end-of-the-world film Don’t Look Up is a ‘powerful’ depiction of society’s response to scientific warnings, campaigners say, although it hasn’t had great reviews across the board.

The film, a satire in which two scientists played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence attempt to warn an indifferent world about a comet that threatens to destroy the planet.

The film is an allegory of the climate crisis.

David Ritter, chief executive of Greenpeace Asia Pacific, says he was struck by the sense of desperation portrayed by the film’s scientists, finding the parallel with the climate crisis “very, very powerful”.

“There are tens or hundreds of thousands of people across the world who are scientists, activists, campaigners … giving their lives to this work,” Ritter said. “The sheer number of people who have asked me … what is wrong with our political leaders that they do not understand?”

However, Guardian film-critic Peter Bradshaw gave it two stars and wrote: “Adam McKay’s laboured, self-conscious and unrelaxed satire Don’t Look Up is like a 145-minute Saturday Night Live sketch with neither the brilliant comedy of Succession, which McKay co-produces, nor the seriousness that the subject might otherwise require.”

Reactions

Take a look at the funniest tweets about the film so far:

1.

The only people I see dragging #DontLookUp are the folks who the movie is 100% about pic.twitter.com/H0rHirY6JT — 🎮LZ (@LZatYT) December 26, 2021

2.

Leonardo DiCaprio having an age appropiate wife and grown ass kids in don't look up is more funnier than the jokes — jen🎬 (@cinephilejen) December 26, 2021

3.

The real lesson from Don't Look Up is that people should listen to graduate students from Michigan State University more — Kevin Bird (Birthday edition) (@thebirdmaniac) December 28, 2021

4.

Leonardo Dicaprio en "Don't Look Up". pic.twitter.com/ix1VqtlMQe — Kalycho Escoffié (@kalycho) December 27, 2021

5.

6.

I’ve never felt so seen as watching @LeoDiCaprio & Jennifer Lawrence play scientists warning of pending apocalypse in #DontLookUp. I was wincing, anxious, nervous sweating, and nearly shouted at the screen “Are you fucking kidding me?! Listen to the scientists!” 😳 #ClimateCrisis — Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson 🐙 (@ayanaeliza) December 27, 2021

7.

If you want to get a idea of what life has felt like for climate scientists and activists over the last 20 years watch @dontlookupfilm with @LeoDiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence on Netflix. — Daniel Bleakley (@DanielBleakley) December 27, 2021

8.

This has been my pinned tweet for years, but reposted now because of #DontLookUp https://t.co/8FhHqRZhm9 — Peter Gleick 🇺🇸 (@PeterGleick) December 27, 2021

9.

I wrote about the bizarre critical response to #DontLookUp: "If 'Don’t Look Up' is infuriating to watch, it is because it does a pitch-perfect job of channeling climate experts’ weary frustration at being ignored." https://t.co/pCYWDWgx00 — Dave Vetter (@DavidRVetter) December 28, 2021

10.

11.

12.

Best joke of the film, hands down. #DontLookUp pic.twitter.com/RTWuQSDqWQ — Jennifer Lawrence Updates (@JenniferUpdates) December 28, 2021

Related: In pics: Political cartoonist Cold War Steve says 2021 was a relentless year for material