Donald Trump has threatened to sue Trevor Noah for comments he made about the president’s links to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein at the Grammys.

After Billie Eilish won song of the year at the music awards, Noah said it was the “Grammy that every artist wants – almost as much as Trump wants Greenland.”

He continued: “Which makes sense, I mean, because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton”.

Trevor Noah takes another jab at Donald Trump #Grammys: “Song of the Year — that is a Grammy that every artist wants almost as much as Trump wants Greenland, which makes sense because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton” pic.twitter.com/quUWEpX4NL — Deadline (@DEADLINE) February 2, 2026

Trump was quick to respond to Noah’s comments on his platform, Truth Social, soon after the awards ceremony wrapped up.

“The Grammy Awards are the WORST, virtually unwatchable! CBS is lucky not to have this garbage litter their airwaves any longer”, Trump wrote.

“The host, Trevor Noah, whoever he may be, is almost as bad as Jimmy Kimmel at the Low Ratings Academy Awards. Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. WRONG!!!”, he added.

“I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media”.

“It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers tos ue this poor, pathetic, talentless dope of an MC, and suing him for plenty $,” he said.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 01:01 AM EST 02.02.26 pic.twitter.com/zP4exZ6eH6 — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) February 2, 2026

Trump has repeatedly denied any links to Epstein, as he has come under fire for his friendship with the financier and child sex offender.

The Department of Justice last week released more than three million pages of documents, 180,000 images and 2,000 videos from its Epstein files, with one document revealing that FBI agents were told Trump allegedly sexually abused an underage girl over three decades ago

The White House responded soon after, saying that any claims made in the files about Trump were “unfounded and false”.

Appearing in the documents does not imply wrongdoing.