Satirical internet artist Cold War Steve has made the perfect depiction of Donald Trump’s disrespect of fallen British soldiers.

The US president has sparked fury this week after he said NATO troops stayed “a little off the front lines” in Afghanistan.

Speaking to Fox News at the World Economic Forum in Davos in Switzerland on Thursday, Trump said: “We’ve never needed them.

“We have never really asked anything of them.

“They’ll say they sent some troops to Afghanistan, and they did, they stayed a little back, a little off the front lines.”

The comments have been condemned from all sides of the British political spectrum, with prime minister Keir Starmer labelling Trump’s words “insulting and appalling.”

Keir Starmer: "I consider Trump's remarks to be insulting & frankly appalling…" pic.twitter.com/1iqM5HPsX9 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) January 23, 2026

A number of family members of those killed and injured in Afghanistan have also spoken of their upset at Trump’s comments.

The UK suffered the second-most deaths in Afghanistan, with 457 British troops losing their lives in the conflict.

The disrespect Trump has shown to the British troops who have their lives in Afghanistan has since been perfectly summed up by satirical artist Cold War Steve.

In his latest work, he showed Trump urinating on the Cenotaph whilst the likes of Nigel Farage, Richard Tice and Liz Truss cheer.

