The Workers Party of Britain has decided not to stand in the upcoming Gorton & Denton by-election, in a move that should benefit the Greens.

In a post on Sunday evening, the socialist party announced they had “taken the difficult decision not to stand in the Gorton by-election.”

The party, led by George Galloway, continued: “This decision is taken in the best interests of the working-class. Labour and Reform must lose.”

It is likely that by standing in the election, scheduled to take place on February 26, the Workers Party would have taken votes from the Greens.

Reacting to the news on X, journalist Owen Jones said it was a “massive development,” pointing out that the Workers Party won “nearly as many votes as the Greens in Gorton & Denton at the last election.”

He added: “The Greens still have to fight for those votes, but this greatly increases their odds – and ability to claim they’re best placed to stop Reform.”

At the general election in July 2024, the Workers Party got 10.3% of the vote and came fourth, just behind the Greens who got 13.2% in third.

Others also highlighted how much the move could benefit Zack Polanski’s candidate.

In a post on X following the announcement, Ladbrokes said the Greens had become odds on with them to win the by-election.

Last week, the Greens announced local councillor Hannah Spencer would be running for them in the vote, which is widely expected to be a straight race between the Greens and Reform.

Reform have selected GB News host and hard-right academic as their candidate, creating a stark contrast for voters to say the least…