Donald Trump has been labelled “disgusting” for a post he made in the wake of Rob Reiner’s death.

On Monday, it was announced that Hollywood director Reiner and his wife Michele has been found dead at their LA home, with police investigating an “apparent homicide.”

Reiner is considered a legendary figure in Hollywood, known for directing classic films including The Princess Bride, This is Spinal Tap, When Harry Met Sally, Misery and A Few Good Men.

Later on Monday, Donald Trump has shared a ‘tribute’ to Reiner that has been described by many as ‘distasteful’ and even ‘hateful’.

In his message, Trump wrote: “A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood. Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michelle, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS.

“He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before.

“May Rob and Michele rest in peace!”

Responding to his post, one person wrote that it was ‘psychotic’.

Another described it as ‘the most disgusting thing Donald Trump has ever made’.

A third labelled Trump the “scumbag-in-chief” for the post.

It has been reported that authorities are treating the incident as an apparent homicide after police and firefighters were called out to the couple’s home on Sunday afternoon (14 December), in a neighbourhood home to many celebrities.

Speaking earlier today, a family spokesperson said: “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner.

“We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time.”

Rob Reiner with his wife Michele Singer Reiner. Credit: Getty

It comes after police confirmed a 78-year-old man and 68-year-old woman were pronounced dead at home.

Due to the circumstances around their death, police did not immediately identify the couple.

While police described the incident as “apparent homicide”, no suspect or person of interest is currently being sought and no one has been arrested.

Tributes have poured in for Reiner following his death.

The Screen Actors Guild, representing tens of thousands of actors, journalists and performers, paid tribute to the director in a statement by union president Sean Astin.

It read: “Rob Reiner is one of the most significant figures in the history of film and television.

“The impact he made on American culture simply can’t be overstated.

“Tributes will pour in and the impossibly long list of genre‑defining films and indelible performances will play in our minds and hearts.

“So many of Mr. Reiner’s films and performances made me think, made me emotional and especially they made me laugh really hard. That’s how I will remember him.”

Michele Singer Reiner was also an accomplished figure as a producer, actor and photographer, and collaborated with her husband on many of his projects.

The couple met on the set of the iconic romantic comedy “When Harry Met Sally,” and Reiner has said their romance inspired the film’s heartwarming ending.