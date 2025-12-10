Sadiq Khan has responded to Donald Trump’s latest verbal attack aimed at him.

On Tuesday, Trump renewed his feud with the London Mayor, labelling him a “disgusting mayor” who was “doing a terrible job.”

Speaking to Politico, he said: “He’s a disaster, he’s got a totally different ideology of what he’s supposed to have and he gets elected because so many people have come in and they vote for him now.”

Now, Khan has hit back at the president, pointing out how record numbers of Americans are moving away from the US to live in London.

The mayor said that Trump was right on one thing though.

“I think the one part that President Trump has got right is that London is becoming a different place,” he told Politico. “We are the greatest city in the world.

“I suspect that’s one of the reasons why we have record numbers of Americans coming here to holiday, coming here to live, coming here to invest, or coming here to study.”

This is just the latest attack Trump has launched on Khan and London, with the Republican having name-checked Khan during a speech to the UN in September.

Khan said he had “literally no idea” why Trump is “so obsessed with him,” adding: “I’m not sure what he’s got against a liberal, progressive, diverse, successful city like London.”

The mayor also called on Trump to clarify his remarks about people who have “come in” to London and voted for Khan.

The Labour politician has previously labelled Trump as “racist, sexist and Islamophobic” for his attacks on him and London.

Trump’s comments on Tuesday were part of a wider verbal attack he launched on Europe, in which he said the continent’s nations were “weak” and “decaying.”