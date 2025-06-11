Keir Starmer shut down Kemi Badenoch with the perfect response at Prime Minister’s Questions.

Since becoming Tory leader, Badenoch has struggled in almost every department, not least having to perform at the despatch box every Wednesday lunchtime.

This week, Badenoch decided to turn her attention to Labour’s economic record since coming into power, ahead of Chancellor Rachel Reeves’s spending review.

In one moment in the House of Commons, she accused Reeves of making “bad choices” which have negatively impacted the economy and lead to job losses.

She then asked Starmer if “it’s true that “we have got the wrong Chancellor and the wrong priorities.”

In response, the prime minister simply said: “No, the wrong choice they made was making her Leader of the Opposition.”

🚨 NEW: Kemi Badenoch asks if it’s true that "we have got the wrong Chancellor and the wrong priorities"



Starmer: "No, the wrong choice they made was making her Leader of the Opposition"#PMQs pic.twitter.com/EvfJYmSiL7 — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) June 11, 2025

This wasn’t the only humbling moment for Badenoch, who also prompted laughter from the opposite benches when she said she “getting better every week” at PMQs.

🚨 NEW: Kemi Badenoch claims she’s "getting better every week" at PMQs – prompting laughter from Labour MPs



Starmer: "I think she left slip the other day that she rehearses her fury at PMQs, so a very good rehearsal this morning"#PMQs pic.twitter.com/lMJNIquI8i — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) June 11, 2025

Badenoch should probably start by trying to convince her own party about that, with rumours continuing to swirl about a potential leadership challenge.

