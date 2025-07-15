Furious Donald Trump supporters are burning their MAGA caps over his refusal to release files related to Jeffrey Epstein’s case.

Over the last few days, Trump fanatics seem to have just realised that their beloved president often lies. Despite having spent years calling for the release of files relating to the case of convicted sex offender Epstein – and his so-called client list – Trump has started backtracking on this.

A memo released last week by the US Department of Justice and the FBI concluded there was no client list and that the disgraced financier did indeed take his own life in prison – going against conspiracy theories held by large parts of the MAGA movement.

This came after Attorney General Pam Bondi had said a copy of the list was sitting on her desk.

In a post on Truth Social defending Bondi, Trump said: “LET PAM BONDI DO HER JOB… We have a PERFECT Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD, and ‘selfish people’ are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein.

“For years, it’s Epstein, over and over again. Why are we giving publicity to Files written by Obama, Crooked Hillary, Comey, Brennan, and the Losers and Criminals of the Biden Administration…

“They created the Epstein Files, just like they created the FAKE Hillary Clinton/Christopher Steele Dossier that they used on me.

“Let’s keep it that way, and not waste Time and Energy on Jeffrey Epstein, somebody that nobody cares about.”

As a result, Trump seeming refusal to release any Epstein files has left his supporters feeling betrayed and lied to, to the extent that some have started burning their precious MAGA hats.

🚨BREAKING: MAGA die-hards are torching their own red caps in protest, refusing to play mascot for a man who still hides the Epstein files. The “movement” just set itself on fire. Pass the popcorn. pic.twitter.com/GFyXUDiQYo — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) July 12, 2025

The cult is now burning their MAGA hats.

Is this the part where I’m supposed to “cry harder” or nah?



😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) July 13, 2025

This includes some of Trump’s most ardent supporters. Far-right influencer Nick Fuentes wrote on X: “We need to burn our MAGA hats, I think that’s a solution.

“That’s the only language Trump will understand. He needs to be abandoned at this point. Now he’s going to tell us there’s no Epstein black book, no client list.

“The message needs to be this: ‘We’re done. We don’t understand. The radical right is f***ing furious. We are done.”