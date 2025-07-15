His many years of entrepreneurial experience span various areas of business — from retail sales to managing online stores and order pickup points. His journey, which began during his student years, has allowed him to accumulate unique knowledge in building and managing effective teams. Wholesale trade is a complex and multifaceted sector of the economy, where the success of an enterprise largely depends on the cohesion and professionalism of the team.

Dmytro Petlenko’s experience clearly demonstrates that building a successful team in the wholesale business is an ongoing process that requires attention to detail, strategic vision, and the ability to work with people. His emphasis on selecting the right personnel, providing training, motivating employees, and fostering a culture of trust and openness represents the fundamental principles that help not only to overcome the challenges of a competitive market but also to ensure long-term growth and development of the enterprise.

– Dmytro, your entrepreneurial journey began in 2006 with the opening of a children’s clothing store while you were still studying international law. Shortly after, you moved into the wholesale auto parts business, where you quickly advanced to VIP client manager at “Avtotekhnics Ukraine.” What lessons from that period do you consider the most valuable in understanding the principles of building a strong team in wholesale?

– Working at “Avtotekhnics Ukraine” was indeed a foundational school for me. Even though I joined the company without in-depth knowledge of the automotive field, within a year and a half I not only learned the specifics of the products, but also developed the ability to build long-term relationships with major clients. This became possible thanks to the company’s effective internal training system and, most importantly, the coordinated work of the team. I realized that a strong team is not just the sum of individual skills, but a synergy where each team member complements one another and works toward a common goal. It was at that point I understood that the ability to train and motivate staff, as well as to foster an environment of mutual support, is an essential part of effective management.

– You later founded your own auto parts business, starting with an online store in Kyiv. The business grew successfully — you hired staff and expanded delivery coverage across Ukraine. What were the main challenges you faced in hiring and managing personnel during the scaling phase of your wholesale business?

– The main challenge was definitely finding qualified and reliable employees. In wholesale, especially in the auto parts industry, both technical knowledge and strong communication skills with clients are crucial. Finding people who possess both is never easy. As the business grew and the client base expanded, it became necessary to delegate responsibilities. I hired my first manager when I could no longer handle the volume of orders on my own — working out of an auto service center where I was initially given just a desk and a chair. Then came the second manager and a driver to organize deliveries. Each new employee required training, adaptation, and clearly defined responsibilities. Employee turnover was also an issue, particularly when opening a branch in Crimea. I constantly had to strike a balance between trusting my staff and maintaining enough control to ensure the stable development of the business.

– In your experience, there was an interesting case when you essentially handed over a ready-made business to your employee in Kyiv after deciding to focus on development in Crimea. This step shows a high level of trust. What qualities do you value most in employees, and how do you build a motivation system that encourages people to work with you for many years?

– Responsibility, initiative, and the desire to grow have always been important qualities for me in employees. I believe that the best way to retain a valuable specialist is to create conditions where they can not only earn money but also feel valued and see opportunities for growth. My employee Serhii is a vivid example of this. He joined me in Crimea back in 2015 and eventually grew to become a partner to whom I can fully entrust the management of the auto parts business. As for motivation, it’s not just about the financial side. It also involves fair treatment, opportunities for professional development, and creating a comfortable working environment. I’ve had cases when employees left but later returned, calling me the best employer they had. Even when working with a Wildberries pickup point, where turnover was linked to the difficulty of dealing with customers, employees noted the good working conditions.

– You were invited as a jury member of the prestigious European “NOVA Awards” in 2025. The organizing committee highly appreciated your contribution, giving your work a score of 10 out of 10, and highlighted your professional expertise in wholesale and retail management, as well as in developing entrepreneurial initiatives. How did this judging experience influence your understanding of what defines a successful team and leadership in modern business?

– Being a jury member for the “NOVA Awards” was a very valuable experience for me. Analyzing applications from leaders of European businesses and innovative projects, I was once again convinced that behind every success there is a strong, motivated team and effective leadership. The purpose of the “NOVA Awards” is to recognize achievements that shape the future and to create a platform for sharing best practices. Evaluating nominees on criteria such as innovation, industry impact, scalability, and achieved results, I reflected on my own years of experience in building and managing various businesses. This helped me to systematize my own approaches to team formation and to identify universal principles that can be applied across different industries.

– The “NOVA Awards” organizing committee emphasized that your unique ability to adapt, master new markets, and your deep understanding of the entire commercial cycle enabled you to analyze nominees’ business models with particular insight. In your opinion, which aspects of teamwork and corporate culture are defining for companies aiming for European or global recognition such as that symbolized by the “NOVA Awards”?

– For companies striving for recognition at the high level represented by the “NOVA Awards”, several aspects of teamwork are crucial. First and foremost, a shared goal and vision embraced by all team members. Also important is a culture of innovation and continuous improvement, where every employee feels involved in the company’s development and is not afraid to propose new ideas. Flexibility and adaptability to rapidly changing market conditions — something that was noted in my own experience — are also critically important. In addition, open communication, trust within the team, and effective distribution of roles and responsibilities. The “NOVA Awards” aims to spotlight those leaders and organizations that not only show financial results but also build sustainable, innovative business models based on strong teams.

– Considering your status as an expert and a European-level judge, confirmed by the “NOVA Awards”, and your diverse experience in managing teams across various business areas, what practical recommendations would you offer entrepreneurs striving to build and unite an effective team in the competitive wholesale market?

– The first and most important thing is careful employee selection. Look for people not just to perform tasks, but with potential — those who are willing to learn and share your company’s values. Second, invest in your team’s training and development. This could include internal training sessions as well as bringing in external specialists. Third, create a transparent and fair motivation system, both financial and non-financial. People need to understand what they are working for and how their contribution impacts overall success. Fourth, establish open communication and a culture of feedback. Regular meetings, discussions of challenges and achievements help unite the team. Fifth, be a leader who not only gives tasks but also inspires by example. And finally, don’t be afraid to delegate authority and trust your team. This will free up your time for strategic tasks and allow employees to unlock their potential — which will ultimately lead to the growth and prosperity of your wholesale business.