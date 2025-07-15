Channel 4 are searching for brave Londoners to apply for the next series of their hit show Married at First Sight UK.

The dating show sees single people marry complete strangers in a social experiment and is one of Channel 4’s most popular TV shows.

Contestants – who will not have met or had contact with each other until the wedding day – are matched up with their supposed ‘perfect match’, determined by a group of experts who use “scientific matchmaking methods.”

Once the contestants are married off, the camera crew follows them for five weeks to see whether the new relationship is a success or not.

In their casting announcement, Channel 4 wrote: “MAFS UK is casting now! If you’re ready to skip the small talk and walk straight down the aisle – you’ve come to the right place!

“You’re just one short application form away from making dating apps, being ghosted and dating fatigue a thing of the past!”

MAFS UK isn’t just a TV show – it could be your shot at finding your forever person!”

Applications are now being accepted for the next series and to apply participants just need to be over 18 and feel ready for marriage.

They have until the 1st of February 2026 to apply.

For those who want to apply for Married at First Sight, head to www.mafsukcasting.co.uk now.