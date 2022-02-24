Russian troops have entered an area near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, an adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister has claimed.

An official has claimed that fighting is raging in Chernobyl near the facility where disaster struck in 1986.

An adviser for the Interior Minister of Ukraine, Anton Gerashchenko said today: “The invaders from the territory of Belarus have moved into the Chernobyl AES Zone.

“The National Guardsmen, who guard the collectors of unsafe nuclear radioactive waste, are fighting hard.

“If the invaders artillery hits and ruins/damages the collectors of nuclear waste , radioactive nuclear dust can can be spread over the territory of Ukraine, Belarus and the country of the EU!”

Ukraine President Zelensky says that Russia is attempting to capture Chernobyl nuclear plant. He further says “This is a declaration of war on the whole of Europe.”

The development comes hours after Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

At the start of the conflict, Russia targeted air bases and military infrastructure in at least 25 Ukrainian cities in a bid to neuter the capabilities of the Ukrainian air force.

Ukrainian forces are battling invading Russian troops trying to seize the Chernobyl Nuclear Plant, Ukraine's president says. "This is a declaration of war against the whole of Europe"

