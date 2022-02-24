A host of Russian public figures – including celebrities and journalists – have voiced opposition to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, with activists planning to stage an anti-war rally in Moscow.

According to the Moscow Times, an independent English-language publication, pop stars, late-night television hosts and film directors have been posting black squares on Instagram in protest at the war.

“We the Russians will be dealing with the consequences of today for many more years,” wrote Ksenia Sobchak, a socialist and former presidential candidate.

It’s too early to say what the Russian people make of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, but he’s already lost a few celebrities. Most of these guys rely heavily on the state for their living.



A short thread. — max seddon (@maxseddon) February 24, 2022

Russian opposition to war

An anti-war petition launched by Elena Chernenko, a business reporter with daily Kommersant, has collected the signatures of at least 100 journalists – including employees of outlets like Novaya Gazeta, Dozhd, Ekho Moskvy, Snob and The Bell.

And Novaya Gazeta’s editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov, a 2021 Novel Peace Prize winner, denounced Putin’s invasion – and echoed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s call for Russians to oppose the war.

“The commander-in-chief spins the ‘nuclear button’ in his hands like a keychain from an expensive car. Is the next step a nuclear salvo? I cannot interpret Vladimir Putin’s words about a retaliatory weapon in any other way,” Muratov said.

“Only the anti-war movement of Russians can save life on this planet,” he said in a video message, which announced that the newspaper’s next edition will be published in both Russian and Ukrainian.

Nobel winner Dmitry Muratov's Novaya Gazeta is putting out its next newspaper in Russian and Ukrainian.



"There's nobody who can stop the war. So we are feeling shame as well as sorrow […] Only an anti-war movement of Russians can save lives on this planet." https://t.co/YDEXTv7mT7 — max seddon (@maxseddon) February 24, 2022

‘Impossible to work for a murderer’

Another coalition of 30 independent Russian media outlets has declared opposition to “the massacre started by the Russian leadership”.

“We promise that we will be honest about what is happening while we have this opportunity,” the Syndicate-100 coalition wrote.

“We wish resilience and strength to the people of Ukraine who are resisting aggression and to everyone in Russia who is now trying to resist militaristic madness,” it added.

A number of prominent Russian cultural figures have also spoken out against the war.

“Soviet crimes went unpunished in Russia, and so they recur. The price for what was not done in 1991 are the Russian missiles and bombs killing Ukrainians today,” the author Sergei Lebedev wrote.

“It is too early to ask Ukrainians to forgive us,” he added. “We will ask for forgiveness after the criminals who began this war are punished. If they are punished.”

The decent, courageous face of Russia. The better Russia that Western governments harm with every policy they implement indulging the country's kleptocratic elites. Now is the time, finally, for the West to support the better Russia more than it does the dodgy oligarchs. https://t.co/VbRVEpTEmo — Jeremy Cliffe (@JeremyCliffe) February 24, 2022

And Yelena Kovalskaya, director of a state theatre in Russia, announced her resignation on Thursday, saying: “It is impossible to work for a murderer and receive salary from him. I will finish the work I’ve started, but without pay.”

Meanwhile dozens of detentions have been reported in Moscow, St. Petersburg and other Russian cities as citizens stage solo pickets against the conflict.

