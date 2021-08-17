Seven people have died following chaotic scenes at Kabul airport yesterday. Some fell from a departing US military transport plane after Afghans rushed onto the tarmac amid efforts by many to flee the Taliban.

The scenes were truly heartbreaking, with this video and subsequent footage leaving many people floored.

Kabul Airport runway today. No words needed. pic.twitter.com/8SfzEOprUZ — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) August 16, 2021

This image obtained by Defense One shows hundreds of people packed inside one plane as thousands of Afghans rush to the Kabul airport trying to flee the country.⁠ https://t.co/AnOa6zTPfN pic.twitter.com/PtXj9z47uJ — ABC News (@ABC) August 17, 2021

Tonight, the A400M of the German Luftwaffe evacuated 7 people from Kabul.

Yes, you read that correctly. SEVEN.

Those 7 were at the airport and on the official embassy-list to be flown out.

My heart breaks for those who helped our army for years and are now being left behind. 💔 — Jeanne Plaumann (@JeannePlaumann) August 16, 2021

But not everyone was as sympathetic to their plight, with Dominic Raab spotted sunning himself on a beach in Crete as Kabul fell to the Taliban.

Dareen Grimes also felt the need to chirp up, tweeting: “Say what you want about Donald Trump, but his foreign policy never caused anything quite this disastrous. Horrific scenes and reports of civilians plunging to their deaths whilst clinging onto US military planes.”

Say what you want about Donald Trump, but his foreign policy never caused anything quite this disastrous. Horrific scenes and reports of civilians plunging to their deaths whilst clinging onto US military planes. https://t.co/lFvV8ZefEI — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) August 16, 2021

Needless to say, his comments were quickly dismantled by a number of Twitter users.

Darren is going to feel very silly when he sees the video of Donald Trump advocating the Taliban take over from the US Troops that are withdrawing following the deal he signed. https://t.co/wL61Yo1LEi — DJB (@DJ_Barc) August 16, 2021

Say what you want about Darren Grimes.



Seriously. Say what you want. https://t.co/oON2YsdNkZ — Paul Husband (@PaulHusband_) August 16, 2021

Oh dear oh dear daft @darrengrimes_ is at it again. Donnie would like you to follow him on his new platform, Dazzer. You’ll be the first to hear all about the huge big wonderful things he’s done and how he’s gonna be back… https://t.co/mEqrS6907V pic.twitter.com/GnrlgspJjg — dee lomas #FBPE #3.5% #FBPPR #GobShiteClub (@deelomas) August 16, 2021

Darren’s mum has decided to let his room go to an Afghan refugee. She says he has to move into the loft and take his photograph of Mrs Thatcher and his box of kleenex. #craftywank https://t.co/MgV3IbzMhA — Allan Skerratt – Lifelong Socialist (@AllanSkerratt) August 16, 2021

Say what you want about Darren Grimes but his knowledge of Donald Trump’s policy to pull all US troops out of Afghanistan is quite disastrous. #craftywank https://t.co/GqtwATGNPn — Nodwell (@the_sensefield) August 16, 2021

He didn’t get the chance.#Afghanistan …And the very idea of- Trump- calling for someone to “resign in disgrace.”😀 https://t.co/K4H50GMAVy — Bonnie Greer (@Bonn1eGreer) August 16, 2021

Say what you want about Darren Grimes, but his shit takes are nothing short of disastrous pic.twitter.com/8EktjROq9k — Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) August 16, 2021

Yeah Darren, it has nothing to do with Trump releasing the current Taliban leader and 5,000 taliban militants, without involving the Afghan people, and indeed against their wishes.



“Reasoned”. By Darren Grimes.https://t.co/psE9q7J1lQ — Phil Jones’ limited and specific body double (@Philsbodydouble) August 16, 2021

This WAS his foreign policy, you simpering doofus. https://t.co/ro0Y6biSMI — Ross Lawson (@Ross_Lawson) August 16, 2021

Have you read the Trump Taliban deal? He just surrendered Afghanistan while promising financial support. Plumpy Pompeo did the deal in Doha in Feb 2020. — Malex (@markpalexander) August 16, 2021

The current Taliban leader was released from prison by Trump. Don’t pretend you care about people falling from planes. You’re the very sort who would leave them to drown in the sea. — January Hahnsen (@richdunleave) August 16, 2021

This is quite literally Trump’s policy and the result thereof. I find it difficult to believe you are really this dense. — Ryan Bailey (@RyanJayBailey) August 16, 2021

Donald Trump: “I started the process, the troops are coming home, they couldn’t stop the process. 21 years is enough, don’t we think? We’re bringing our troops back home from Iraq. We’re bringing our troops back home Afghanistan.”pic.twitter.com/hQUbDEGSOI — David Beckett (@iamdavidbeckett) August 16, 2021

