Come summer or winter, this chef’s salad is an absolute must-have recipe. Healthy and delicious, you’ll have lunch ready in less than an hour.

Traditionally, a chef salad contains hard-boiled eggs, a variety of meat, cheese, tomatoes and cucumbers. In today’s chef salad recipe, however, we have added and replaced a few ingredients of our own.

Chicken by the pound

The meat that will be used for this salad is skinless, deboned chicken breasts and bacon. In order to get the chicken breasts the same size, be sure to lightly pound it with a flat side of a meat mallet. In the case that you do not have a meat mallet, a pan will work just as well! The reason why the size of the chicken breasts matters is so that they cook at an even rate. If the meat isn’t pounded out, you may be left with some thinner pieces which will cook faster. The thinner pieces then run a risk of being overcooked and dry, while the thicker pieces might be undercooked. Another benefit from lightly pounding the chicken, apart from it being a great stress relief, is when meat is pounded, it will result in more tender meat once cooked.

It’s all in the dressing

For the salad dressing, we will be combining rich, creamy, and salty flavours:

Cream cheese

Mayonnaise

Dijon mustard

Anchovies

The combination of mustard and mayonnaise brings a sharp, tangy flavour to the salad, mixing in beautifully together with the cream cheese. The added anchovies bring it all together with that extra salty punch coming through. Most people have a negative reaction towards anchovies, but, trust us, it is an absolute winner in this chef salad. Anchovies are a great source of omega-3 fatty acids and are good for your heart and brain.

