The Queen has “set an example to us all” after catching Covid-19, according to a bizarre Daily Mail front page.

The newspaper credited the monarch for “carrying on working” at the age of 95 despite being struck down by the virus.

It was announced yesterday that the Queen is experiencing “mild cold like symptoms” after testing positive for Covid but expects to be at her desk carrying out “light duties”.

The diagnosis follows a string of Covid cases among the royal family and the Queen’s Windsor Castle team, with the Prince of Wales meeting the monarch the week he tested positive, and the Duchess of Cornwall also isolating after contracting the virus.

Royal physicians

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid.

“Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines.

The Royal Household has its own royal physicians and the Queen’s doctors will be on hand to take care of and monitor the head of state, with Professor Sir Huw Thomas, head of the Medical Household and Physician to the Queen, expected to be in charge.

New guidelines

It is understood the Queen is following Covid guidelines on self-isolating after testing positive but prime minister Boris Johnson is expected to repeal all pandemic regulations that restrict public freedoms in England when he lays out his vision for the future on Monday.

In an interview with Sophie Raworth broadcast on BBC Sunday Morning, he said the Government must now encourage personal responsibility.

“We have reached a stage where we think you can shift the balance away from state mandation, away from banning certain courses of action, and compelling certain courses of action, in favour of encouraging personal responsibility.”

Reactions

Reactions to the Daily Mail’s front page were quick to flood in on social media.

Here’s what people had to say:

Don’t want to be a dick about it but there’s a difference between doing light work from palace and cramming yourself onto a commuter train on your way to infect an office pic.twitter.com/V0fbVVaxv0 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) February 20, 2022

Daily Mail aiming at those Working from Home saying The Queen is an example to all as she’s determined to keep working despite having Covid. But hang on she’s, what’s that? Ohh, she’ll be fulfilling her role online & cancelling in person meetings.

So, literally working from home. pic.twitter.com/ZPYI0geuNw — Jd (@JoshuaLockdown) February 20, 2022

A fully bizarre front page, given that the Queen is not conducting ‘business as usual’ at all: telephone and remote meetings, and a cancelled in-person event. Exactly the kind of precautions the PM and Daily Mail want to ditch. https://t.co/sS51pprcNm — Andy Wasley (@andywasley) February 21, 2022

Related: Angry reactions as RAF aircraft flown 330 miles for Boris Johnson photoshoot