A European Parliament report has paved the way for second referendum’s to become a part of the Article 50 process – much to the bemusement of the Daily Express.

A recent assessment of the exit process has cast doubts over whether UK citizens were fully informed on the implications of Brexit.

It found that “citizens were never given a clear picture of the relationship that their country would have with the EU once it left, and were often misled about the implications of the withdrawal, especially as regards Northern Ireland.”

MEPs suggested another referendum could be a “demographic safeguard” to confirm final decisions, much to the astonishment of the Daily Express, which said they ‘must be joking’ about the proposals.

In the report, the Committee wrote that it believes that, “given the nature of the decision to leave the Union and its fundamental impacts on citizens of the departing Member State, the holding of a referendum to confirm the final decision to leave can be an important democratic safeguard.

“It considers that the confirmation of this final choice by its citizens is also crucial in case negotiations of a withdrawal agreement fail to conclude, provoking a no-deal scenario.

“It considers that all possible steps should be taken during this process to avoid disinformation, foreign interference and funding irregularities.”

The report also said any other country wanting to trigger the Article 50 process should also have to provide a “a blueprint of the future relationship that the withdrawing Member State has in mind”.

In response, a UK Government spokesman said: “The British people voted to leave the European Union, and this government delivered on that result. We will go further and faster to deliver on the promise of Brexit and take advantage of the enormous potential that our new freedoms bring.”

