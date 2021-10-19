A poll run by the Mail on Sunday was discovered buried at the bottom of a page after the results went the wrong way.

After the UK was blighted by empty shelves and queues at petrol stations, early signs of buyer’s remorse could be seen in polling in the typically Brexit-backing newspaper.

It showed that, if there was a vote to leave the EU tomorrow, only 36 per cent would vote out – compared to 52 per cent in 2016.

Conversely, 45 per cent would vote in – giving REMAIN a clear 9 point victory.

Personal finances

Last week, a Savanta ComRes poll for The Independent showed most Brits don’t think their personal finances will be better as a result of Brexit.

The survey found no region, social class or age group thinks Brexit will benefit them financially – with only 22 per cent of the total amount of Leave voters thinking they will have personal gains from exiting the EU.

And over a third of voters said they think their personal finances will suffer because of Brexit.

Boris Johnson – honest about levelling up?

Findings suggest voters think Boris Johnson should prioritise “levelling up”, but only 28 per cent believe he is honest in claiming to work towards achieving equality among UK’s different areas.

The strongest scepticism came from the North and the Midlands – areas the prime minister vowed to help.

The survey also found that more than 56 per cent of voters think their lives will be worse because of rising costs of food, energy and housing – and many are also worried about Brexit and recent Tory changes to tax rates.

Fears over living costs were strongest among the elderly, with 73 per cent of over 65s concerned about their finances.

Around 43 per cent of the poll responses revealed Brits worry their financial situation will worsen over the coming year.

