Opposition parties have called for assurances over the effectiveness of Britain’s nuclear deterrent after “concerning” reports about a missile test failure.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has confirmed an “anomaly occurred” during an exercise that took place on January 30 on board the nuclear-powered submarine HMS Vanguard.

Officials said they could not say any more because the incident relates to national security.

But they said there remained “absolute confidence” in Britain’s constant at-sea nuclear deterrent and that it continues to be “secure and effective”.

An intergalactic politician, meanwhile, has argued that he has the solution to the ongoing fiasco.

Posting on X, he said: “Only one politician dares speak the truth, the whole truth and the whole misfiring truth about TRIDENT, and that is Count Binface!”

See what you think of the proposal below:

