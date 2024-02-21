A humorous Little Britain sketch has been trending on X (formerly Twitter) following a Jacob Rees-Mogg monologue on full-fat milk

The Tory MP dedicated a segment on his nightly GB News show to the dairy staple after sales of whole milk crept up year-on-year.

Over the past three months, sales of full fat milk are up 2 per cent compared with the same time period last year – representing millions more litres of the creamy stuff.

According to Waitrose data, a third of people switched from eating a low-fat dairy product to a full-fat one in 2023, with the under-35s most likely to have made the change.

TikTok, once a haven for vegans, is believed to be behind the rise, with influencers extolling the health benefits of whole dairy, such as Omega-3 fatty acids.

It can also help you “nourish your inner Tory”, according to Rees-Mogg, who delved over different milk types to find out which ones cut muster.

The clip has made the word ‘bitty’ trend on Twitter, for reasons you can see below:

This monologue makes me think about the ‘bitty’ Little Britain sketches for some reason…. https://t.co/eNt269KKOe — Jemma Forte (@jemmaforte) February 21, 2024

