Former Labour cabinet minister Ben Bradshaw has questioned if Kemi Badenoch has a “problem” with the truth during a House of Commons address today.

The business secretary has landed in hot water over comments she made last year when she insisted she had engaged ‘extensively’ with LGBT organisations since her appointment as equalities minister 18 months ago.

A freedom-of-information answer published this week reveals that in fact the minister hasn’t met a single LGBT organisation, but has met two fringe groups that actively campaign against transgender rights, Bradshaw points out, asking:

“What is the problem the Prime Minister, and a section of his party, have with trans people, and his equalities minister has with the truth?”

It comes in a week when her statements on two unrelated issues – her sacking of the Post Office chairman and her claims trade talks had been ongoing with Canada – have both been publicly questioned.

We look at both instances in the report below:

