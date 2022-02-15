Tennis star Novak Djokovic has told the BBC he is not anti-vaxx in general but believed people had the right to choose whether they were jabbed or not.

Asked if he would miss the French Open and Wimbledon over his vaccine stance, he replied: “That is the price that I’m willing to pay.”

“The principles of decision-making on my body are more important than any title or anything else,” Djokovic said.

“I’m trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can. I understand and support fully the freedom to choose … whether you want to get vaccinated or not, and I have not spoken about this before, and I have not disclosed my medical record and my vaccination status, because I had the right to keep that private and discreet.

“But as I see there is a lot of wrong conclusions and assumptions out there. It’s important to speak up about that and justify certain things.”

Cause harm

Djokovic’s comments about Covid-19 vaccination will “cause harm”, a medical ethicist has argued.

His views are “enormously influential” could “reinforce beliefs” among people who are not as fit and healthy as the tennis star, according to Professor Dominic Wilkinson.

The professor of medical ethics at the University of Oxford said that the response to the coronavirus pandemic should be collective and suggested that libertarian views on vaccination of “my body, my decision, my choice” present a “fundamental ethical problem”.

But Professor Julian Savulescu, Uehiro professor of practical ethics at the University of Oxford, said that the tennis ace had been “vilified”.

He tweeted after the interview: “I am grateful for the opportunity to answer questions from @amolrajan and set the record straight. Watch the full interview today at 8.30pm GMT on @BBC1 in the UK and BBC World.”

I am grateful for the opportunity to answer questions from @amolrajan and set the record straight. Watch the full interview today at 8.30pm GMT on @BBC1 in the UK and BBC World.https://t.co/QkFH1p8GWJ — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) February 15, 2022

Then followed it up with another tweet writing “Thank you to my fans who supported me over the past few weeks. I appreciate your patience.”

Thank you to my fans who supported me over the past few weeks. I appreciate your patience 🙏🏼 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) February 15, 2022

Reactions

It seems that a lot of people were confused about his comments…

1.

Not anti-vax, but I’ll happily torch my reputation and career on nowt more than conspiracy theories….. — The Polyorchid (@thepolyorchid) February 15, 2022

2.

It is not complex. Not getting vaccinated = anti-vax. Simple as. — Riff Schott-Skjerven 🛵🧮🌲 (@RiffSkjerven) February 15, 2022

3.

"I'm not antivax, I'm just against vaccination. That's different"



File with "I support cycling, I just oppose doing anything to actually support cycling" — Stuart Helmer (@stuarthelmer) February 15, 2022

4.

I don't want to hear any more about him. You don't want it? Fine, sit at home,go where you're welcome but do not try to circumvent the rules because you think you're above them — Julia 🦁💙 (@OffBrandHeels) February 15, 2022

5.

6.

"I'm not anti-vax but I will lie and cheat my way to a tennis tournament if I think I can get away with it." — S Lind (@slind1962) February 15, 2022

7.

“I’m not antivax, but I wont get vaccinated because of some vague notion of bodily autonomy.”

Hes antivax but afraid to lose endorsements. — Hirstute Therapsid (@Russdaren) February 15, 2022

8.

So having listened to this #r4today interview with Novak Djokovic, my diagnosis is that the patient has an acute case of "entitlement". The strand that can only come with extreme wealth, fame and stupidity. — Otto English (@Otto_English) February 15, 2022

9.

PR exercise by Djokovic who isn’t as courageous as he pretends when jabs aren’t compulsory to enter the UK for Wimbledon.



He’s still personally Covid anti-vax and a poster boy for Covidiots, undermining confidence in 10bn-dose vaccines.

https://t.co/Vw4P6APOM3 — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) February 15, 2022

10.

“I’m not racist, I just don’t like black people” https://t.co/GRY2jYpyfU — Mrs (@rrisingphoenixx) February 15, 2022

However there were also people who backed him, and no surprise one was Gillian McKeith…

#novakdjokovic the greatest tennis player of all time is not willing to be coerced into taking that jab and will not take it in order to enter french open or Wimbledon if they require it. #THEGOAT pic.twitter.com/eUPRScODmo — Gillian McKeith (@GillianMcKeith) February 15, 2022

