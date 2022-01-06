Nigel Farage has made a complete fool of himself, again, this time over Tennis star Novak Djokovic.

The Croatian announced on Tuesday that he had received a medical exemption from Covid-19 vaccination rules to defend his men’s singles title.

Tournament organisers, Tennis Australia, confirmed he had a legitimate vaccine exemption in order to compete and this was endorsed by the Victoria state government.

However, Australia’s prime minister Scott Morrison initially appeared to accept the exemption, but completed a U-turn on Wednesday, saying that if Djokovic failed to provide sufficient evidence in support of his medical exemption application he would not be allowed entry.

Rafael Nadal was short on sympathy for Djokovic.

He said: “I think if he wanted, he would be playing here in Australia without a problem. He made his own decisions, and everybody is free to take their own decisions, but then there are some consequences.

“Of course I don’t like the situation that is happening. In some way I feel sorry for him. But at the same time, he knew the conditions since a lot of months ago, so he makes his own decision.”

Farage

Farage wasn’t having any of that though.

He is one person who normally loves to close borders, and is a huge fan of Australia’s immigration points system, but not today.

He tweeted: “Is Australia now a banana republic?”

Is Australia now a banana republic?https://t.co/Xx2oBWyyBf — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) January 5, 2022

Reactions

Well, this was just too easy for those who know Farage’s views on controlling immigration to take advantage of.

1.

I believe it’s called ‘controlling your border’, Nigel…. https://t.co/XRVvUC1XN2 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 5, 2022

2.

Nigel Farage complaining about someone being turned away at a border. What a year already. https://t.co/lFcD8G2u6Q — Connor McLean (@connormcleaanx) January 5, 2022

3.

"There's a boat out there with world championship tennis players in it and Border Force won't let them in. Its outrageous!" pic.twitter.com/ET9tAWWWeC — Jon Newton (@MrJonNewton) January 5, 2022

4.

Oh come on Nigel. I have been following you for some time and seen your criticism of the uk government not enforcing your boarders. Well that’s exactly what we are doing !!!! — Danstarman🇦🇺 (@Dannygw100) January 5, 2022

5.

I hear Nigel no longer agrees with the Australian-style border controls.



Fancy that. — Levelling down (@LevellingDown) January 5, 2022

6.

For enforcing the laws and regulations of its country? — Ross Yehia (@RossYehia) January 5, 2022

7.

Farage suddenly against a country controlling its own borders! https://t.co/qUvtjDDZWN — RemainerNow (@RemainerNow) January 6, 2022

8.

9.

Controlling their borders, thought you'd love that? — Darren d 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@welshgrumbler) January 5, 2022

Related: BBC should play the national anthem more, proclaims Tory MP