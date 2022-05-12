If we are honest with ourselves Micheal Gove’s interview with Dan Walker was that weird it didn’t really need to be satirised, but we are glad it was anyway, by the genius that is Rosie Holt.

During the very bizarre interview with the BBC, the cabinet minister used a Liverpudlian accent to suggest people “calm down” over the lack of extra financial support before the autumn budget.

Gove said: “It’s example of some commentators trying to take a statement that is commonsensical, turning it into – capital letters – a big news story, when the Treasury quite rightly say, ‘Calm down’.”

He also chucked in a few other accents. No idea what they are supposed to replicate.

Have a watch first and make up your own mind.

Watch

Dan Walker: The PM said there would be more help in the coming days… the Treasury said no… Ed Davey said that shows the govt is chaotic & don't have a plan.. what's the truth



Michael Gove: The truth is Ed Davey is chaotic & he doesn't have a scooby..#BBCBreakfas pic.twitter.com/6PjYpcuLTq — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) May 11, 2022

Rosie Holt

Well, how could you make this even more weird and funny than it already was?

Step forward Rosie Holt, who never misses a trick with these things.

Holt swapped herself in for presenter Dan Walker and her reaction to Gove’s nonsensical interview will surely strike a chord with you.

It has already been watched over 750,000 times.

Watch

Why aren’t they showing the full Michael Gove interview with the presenter’s reaction at the end? pic.twitter.com/yViI67naYW — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) May 11, 2022

Reactions

After people finally got over Gove’s calamity of an interview they commented on Holt’s take.

This woman is so good you really don’t know she’s a parody. Love her to bits. https://t.co/OzEboOYqZo — Jo Abbott🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@wurrbit) May 11, 2022

The "Thick of It" on acid?? https://t.co/i5ADGB8N1B — Maggie Wearmouth (@WearmouthM) May 11, 2022

So, what am i looking at here?… is one or both of them a comedy act? — Tim Eastgate (@TimEastgate) May 11, 2022

One of your best. But TBF, Mikey is doing all the work. 😉 — Non-Non-Dom #CitizenofNowhere 🇪🇺 🇿🇦 (🇬🇧) (@PlanetZuma) May 11, 2022

