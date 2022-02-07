Boris Johnson’s controversial Jimmy Savile attack on Sir Keir Starmer was “perfectly reasonable”, the Business Secretary has claimed.

Kwasi Kwarteng attempted to downplay a Cabinet split over the Prime Minister’s allegation, but his defence was criticised by a fellow Tory.

Gavin Barwell, a Conservative peer who previously served as Theresa May’s chief of staff, branded the debunked Savile claim “a stupid thing” for Mr Johnson to have done.

He told Trevor Phillips On Sunday on Sky News: “I think it’s entirely legitimate… it depends what the context was.

“In that context, I think it was perfectly reasonable to mention the fact that Sir Keir had apologised.

“Sir Keir himself apologised on behalf of the organisation that he led about the fact that they failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile.

“So the fact that he apologised suggests that he does at some level bear some responsibility.”

Kwarteng isn’t the only MPs to go into bat for the PM, various MPs went out to stand up for their leader in the media.

Greg Hands, for example, was one of those left trying and failing to help get the PM off the hook.

Naga Munchetty – Munira Mirza said the PM made a scurrilous accusation… & the definition of scurrilous is… making or spreading scandalous claims about someone with the intention of damaging their reputation… our PM did that according to Mirza?#BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/qBTARhVeiM — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) February 4, 2022

Parody

Well comedian Rosie Holt was at it again.

She used Munchetty’s questions and some video editing tricks to create a brilliant clip.

Watch

This MP won’t be resigning ! pic.twitter.com/DLTRZMtmE0 — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) February 4, 2022

1.

I’m sure @GregHands actually the exact same@words at points during his morning car crash. I worry many many people will think this is a real Tory MP https://t.co/8eSUIpfijC — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) February 4, 2022

2.

Rosie Holt is almost too good! https://t.co/ekUiDsOSrR — Bee Middlemast-Neal #FBPPR #FBPE #JohnsonOut (@Mistywoman1) February 4, 2022

3.

I'm certain that quite a few of the real Tory MPs will be taking notes on this for their own later use. Be prepared to hear your actual words & phrases being used by them. — William J. Donaldson (@slowlaner66) February 5, 2022

4.

Oh you’re too good… — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) February 4, 2022

5.

Great to see you back – and on brilliant form 🌟 — Siobhan Benita (@SiobhanBenita) February 4, 2022

6.

It's good, but you know "Nadine Dorries" is much, much funnier. She's set a really high bar. Do you know which comedian plays her? — Richard Milne (@milneorchid) February 4, 2022

More than a few people were not sure if it was actually real.

Jeezo. I’m glad I found out that this was a ‘comedy sketch’ cos my mouth hit the floor watching it. No canned or live laughter was heard. — McGill, Margaret (Maaaagrit, if you’re in Glasgow) (@ellecid_saracen) February 5, 2022

I actually thought this was a spoof, is this the calibre of MP we have now. Breathtaking. — Stewart Mochrie (@mochrie_stewart) February 4, 2022

