Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has demanded tougher sanctions and support fending off the Russian invasion as Kyiv was hit by air strikes.

Mr Zelensky also called for allies to provide “effective counteraction” against Moscow’s advances after holding talks with Boris Johnson on Friday morning.

Downing Street said the prime minister pledged further support “in the coming days” after the president updated him on the “terrible developments” in the Ukrainian capital.

Held talks with 🇬🇧 PM @BorisJohnson. Reported on the course of 🇺🇦’s defense and insidious attacks on Kyiv by the aggressor. Today 🇺🇦 needs the support of partners more than ever. We demand effective counteraction to the Russian Federation. Sanctions must be further strengthened. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 25, 2022

Kasparov

Meanwhile, Garry Kasparov, a vocal opponent of Vladimir Putin, took to Twitter to give his recommendations on how to deal with Russia’s aggression and a warning not to ignore his calls to deal with the leader ever again.

He wrote: “Ok, after years of warnings were ignored and hearing “Garry, you were right!” all damn day today, I’ll repeat what I said in 2014: Stop telling me I was right and listen to what I’m saying now. My recommendations follow:”

Ok, after years of warnings were ignored and hearing "Garry, you were right!" all damn day today, I'll repeat what I said in 2014: Stop telling me I was right and listen to what I'm saying now. My recommendations follow: 1/5 — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) February 24, 2022

-Kick Russia out of every intl & financial institution. PACE, Interpol, etc 2/5 — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) February 24, 2022

3/5 — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) February 24, 2022

-Expose and act against Putin's lackeys in the free world. If Schröder and his ilk continue to work for Putin, bring charges. Ask the owners & advertisers of networks platforming Putin propagandists like Carlson why they allow it. 4/5 — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) February 24, 2022

-Acknowledge there will be costs, sacrifices. We waited to long, the price is high, but it will only get higher. It's time to fight. 5/5 — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) February 24, 2022

He ended with a warning to Putin apologists…

“Cannot ignore the political 5th column of Putinists, from the far right & left in EU to the tankies & Trump & his GOP followers in the US. They may have the right to support a brutal dictator’s war in order to criticize Biden, but it’s disgusting and anti-American. Do not forget.”

Cannot ignore the political 5th column of Putinists, from the far right & left in EU to the tankies & Trump & his GOP followers in the US. They may have the right to support a brutal dictator's war in order to criticize Biden, but it's disgusting and anti-American. Do not forget. — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) February 24, 2022

