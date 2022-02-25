Remember during the pandemic when Gal Gadot and her rich celebrity pals sung John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ and made the world remember how good the rich and famous have it, even during a global crisis.

Well, Gadot has been dethroned as the queen of cringe.

On Thursday, actress AnnaLynne McCord decided to join in on the discourse surrounding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Alarm bells are already ringing right?

The 90210 actor McCord shared a video of herself reciting an original poem addressed to Russian president Vladimir Putin in which she blames the unfolding war on… his mother?

“Dear President Vladimir Putin, I’m so sorry that I was not your mother,” the 34-year-old actress begins. “If I was your mother, you would have been so loved. Held in the arms of joyous light. Never would this story’s plight. The world unfurled before our eyes. A pure demise of a nation sitting peaceful under a night sky.”

If she had been Putin’s mother, she says, “Perhaps the torture of unwrit youth would not within your hard imbue ascription to such fealty ‘gainst that world that you thought was so cruel. Perhaps you would hold dear human life, and on this night, instead of Mother Russia, you would call me.”

Watch

Dear Mister President Vladimir Putin… pic.twitter.com/LbDFBHVWJf — AnnaLynne McCord (@IAMannalynnemcc) February 24, 2022

Reactions

The video, viewed over 15 million times since McCord uploaded it, has been largely criticised by Twitter users.

1.

American political activist and author Saira Sameera Rao tweeted: “She binge-watched every Karen video before declaring – ‘Hold My Kombucha!’ A true white woman masterpiece.”

She binge watched every Karen video before declaring – Hold My Kombucha! A true white woman masterpiece. — saira rao (@sairasameerarao) February 24, 2022

2.

girl, this is not the time for your spoken word poetry. — Alicia Lutes (@alicialutes) February 24, 2022

3.

4.

this makes Gal Gadot's 'Imagine' look like John Lennon's 'Imagine' https://t.co/U5ASjhS1Ai — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) February 24, 2022

5.

This is so cringe I can feel my eyeballs curling up. 🙈 https://t.co/mxaQNss09O — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 25, 2022

6.

This literally sounds like something i would’ve posted on tiktok when i was 14 defending tate langdon https://t.co/3th2Hlmcw2 — lindsey 🙂 (@lindzooted) February 25, 2022

7.

Thank you for enlightening us that it is once again a woman’s fault for the consequences of a man’s actions. I was blissfully unaware this was anything to do Putins mum until this informative video. 🙄😭 https://t.co/h8Md1uxwdp — Georgia Townend (@georgiatownend_) February 25, 2022

8.

No way. No way? No way. No! Way! Absolutely not and also in addition, surely not. I refuse. https://t.co/4L8rL3GozY — Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) February 25, 2022

9.

10.

is she doing a fucking slam poetry to a DICTATOR https://t.co/zaA1CCUhPh — kennii 🍃 (@kenniiji) February 25, 2022

