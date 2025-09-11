Charlie Kirk’s final words seconds before his assassination have been revealed.

The conservative activist was shot dead at a campus event in Utah yesterday, just after 12.30pm local time.

The event was being hosted by his nonprofit political organisation on Wednesday, September 10.

In a video shared by Utah Valley University, the 31-year-old can be seen speaking into a handheld microphone, sitting under a white tent with the slogans ‘The American Comeback’ and ‘Prove Me Wrong’.

US President Donald Trump revealed that Kirk had passed away on Truth Socials, writing: “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead.

“No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie.”

“This is a dark day for our state. It’s a tragic day for our nation,” he added.

“I want to be very clear, this is a political assassination.”

Charlie Kirk was shot as he spoke from under this tent at the Utah university event (Getty)

While the suspect is still at large, Utah’s Department of Public Safety explained: “This shooting is still an active investigation.”

Social media footage appears to show just a single shot being fired out, and the 3,000-person strong crowd running shortly afterwards.

Kirk had been taking questions from the audience, a member of which asked: “Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?”

“Too many,” he replied.

The audience member followed up, asking, “Do you know how many mass shooters there have been in America over the last 10 years?”

“Counting or not counting gang violence?” Kirk replied just before he is shot in the neck.

Speaking to The Guardian, reporter for Deseret News who was at the event, Emma Pitts stated: “And then before he could even answer, we heard a gunshot and we just saw Charlie Kirk’s neck turn to the side and it appeared that he had been shot in the neck.

“There was blood, immediately a lot of blood

“After the shots were fired, everyone immediately took to the ground. Me and Eva (her colleague) just hugged each other as tight as we could as we were just trying to stay hidden.

“I don’t know how quickly it was, probably within a minute, everyone started running away… Since then the university has been completely evacuated.”