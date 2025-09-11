Keir Starmer has sacked Peter Mandelson as the UK’s ambassador to the US following additional information about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

On Thursday, the prime minister asked the foreign secretary to withdraw Peter Mandelson as ambassador. It comes as Mandelson faced mounting pressure over his friendship with child sex offender Epstein.

A statement from the Foreign Office said: “In light of the additional information in emails written by Peter Mandelson, the Prime Minister has asked the Foreign Secretary to withdraw him as Ambassador.

“The emails show that the depth and extent of Peter Mandelson’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein is materially different from that known at the time of his appointment.

“In particular Peter Mandelson’s suggestion that Jeffrey Epstein’s first conviction was wrongful and should be challenged is new information. In light of that, and mindful of the victims of Epstein’s crimes he has been withdrawn as Ambassador with immediate effect.”

This week, US lawmakers released a number of documents, including a letter from Mandelson in which he called Epstein his “best pal.”

Mandelson then admitted himself that more “embarrassing” correspondence would be published between him and the late convicted paedophile.

New emails released by Bloomberg on Thursday revealed Mandelson had suggested Epstein’s first conviction was wrongful, and urged the disgraced financier to challenge it.

On Wednesday, the PM was questioned on whether he knew that Mandelson, when business secretary in 2010, had reportedly allowed Epstein to aid in brokering the sale of a UK government-owned business to a US bank, just months after the financier had been released from jail for procuring a child for prostitution and soliciting a prostitute.

It came after a Telegraph investigation that revealed Lord Mandelson worked with Epstein on a £1bn business deal after his conviction for child sex offences.

There had been calls from Labour MPs for the PM to sack Mandelson, but Starmer stood by him during Wednesday’s prime minister’s questions.

At PMQs, Starmer said: “Let me start by saying the victims of Epstein are at the forefront of our minds. He was a despicable criminal who committed the most heinous crimes and destroyed the lives of so many women and girls.

“The ambassador has repeatedly expressed his deep regret for his association with him. He is right to do so. I have confidence in him, and he is playing an important role in the UK-US relationship.”

He added: “Full due process was followed during this appointment, as it is with all ambassadors. The ambassador has repeatedly expressed his deep regret, he is right to do so, he’s now playing an important part in the US-UK relationship.”