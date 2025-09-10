Keir Starmer has released a statement after right-wing influencer and Trump ally Charlie Kirk was shot dead at a Utah university

Shots were fired at an event at Utah Valley University in Orem where the 31-year-old was speaking.

CNN reports that Kirk was answering a question about transgender mass shooters in America.

Donald Trump later confirmed on Truth Social that Kirk had passed away from his injuries.

Politicians around the world have reacted to the news included UK PM Keir Starmer who released a statement on Wednesday evening.

He wrote on X: “My thoughts this evening are with the loved ones of Charlie Kirk.

“It is heartbreaking that a young family has been robbed of a father and a husband.

“We must all be free to debate openly and freely without fear – there can be no justification for political violence.”

The shooter is still at large, with officials saying they have “no current ties” to the shooting, the BBC reports. Two people were arrested, but have since been released.

In a video message posted on Truth Social, Trump has said he is “”filled with grief and anger at the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk”.

“Charlie inspired millions and tonight all who knew him and loved him are united in shock and horror. Charlie is a patriot who devoted his life to the cause of open debate and the country that he loves so much, the United States of America,” the US president said.

“He’s a model for truth and freedom, and there’s never been anyone who was so respected by youth.”

“Charlie was also a man of deep, deep faith. And we take comfort in the knowledge that he is now at peace with God in heaven,” Trump said, adding that he asked God to watch over Kirk’s wife and children “in this terrible hour of heartache and pain”.

“This is a dark moment for America,” Trump continued.

A fervent Trump supporter, Kirk was best known for founding Turning Point USA which seeks to spread conservative ideas to students on US campuses. With millions of followers, he was one of the biggest conservative influencers in the US.





