The Mail reported that staunch republican Jeremy Corbyn has turned up to the Commons today to see King Charles III first speech to Parliament.

The King promised “faithfully to follow” the example of his mother in a speech in Westminster Hall as both Houses of Parliament gathered to express their condolence to the new monarch.

In a short response inside the hall after a formal expression of condolence from MPs and peers, the new King quoted Shakespeare as he spoke movingly of tributes and monuments to his mother inside the Palace of Westminster and spoke of feeling the “weight of history” as he stood inside the historic room.

Speaking from a gilded lectern, Charles said: “I am deeply grateful for the addresses of condolence.”

Accession Council

It comes as former head of the Opposition and Privy Council member Mr Corbyn is believed to have had the automatic right to attend the Accession Council on Saturday, but he decided not to attend.

However, he was not present and did not respond to requests for comment from the Mail on Sunday, the papers reports.

He did tweet this as news of the Queen’s death broke.

My thoughts are with the Queen’s family as they come to terms with their personal loss, as well as those here and around the world who will mourn her death.



I enjoyed discussing our families, gardens and jam-making with her.



May she rest in peace. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) September 8, 2022

Meghan

You may see echoes of the way Meghan’s appearance, or not, at events is picked up by the press.

As Mitch Benn expletive-laden tweet read: “The shit Meghan is getting from the usual suspects for daring to show her face just now is exactly equivalent to the shit she’d be getting if she hadn’t turned up. And if she hadn’t turned up she’d find it easier to ignore. So applaud her for turning up, you piss-blooded freaks.”

The shit Meghan is getting from the usual suspects for daring to show her face just now is exactly equivalent to the shit she’d be getting if she hadn’t turned up.

And if she hadn’t turned up she’d find it easier to ignore.

So applaud her for turning up, you piss-blooded freaks — Mitch Benn 🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@MitchBenn) September 11, 2022

