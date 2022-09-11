Jeremy Corbyn was invited to attend the Accession Council for the King yesterday – but did not turn up, much to the Mail’s dismay one assumes.

The Mirror’s Mikey Smith tweeted: “Understand invitations to the accession council went direct to Privy Council members, not via political parties. Privy Councillors who are sitting MPs – which includes Jeremy Corbyn – were automatically invited. It’s obviously up to members if they wish to attend or not.”

As a former party leader, and a serving member of the Privy Council, he would have had the automatic right to attend.

However, there are more than 700 privy counsellors, though only 200 were invited to attend.

It is hardly a surprise when he was asked in 2019 if ‘the Monarchy is fit for purpose’, he said it needed a ‘bit of improvement’.

However, following the Queen’s death, Mr Corbyn tweeted that ‘My thoughts are with the Queen’s family as they come to terms with their personal loss, as well as those here and around the world who will mourn her death.’

Even Dan Hodges appeared to like it…

This – genuinely – is the best judged statement I’ve seen from a senior politician. https://t.co/tHsUp3nkUw — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) September 8, 2022

This comment might amuse you, or be a bit too close to the truth?!

Corbyn will tweet something like “enjoying a falafel wrap from Al-Quds in Hackney 👍” and be hung for treason — Y (@tinshh) September 8, 2022

Those who were there included six former prime ministers – Boris Johnson, Theresa May, David Cameron, Gordon Brown, Sir Tony Blair and Sir John Major.

Do you think they had much to say about Corbyn?

By the looks on Blair's and Brown's faces @Keir_Starmer has wiped his backside with thst hand and left a smudge of poop in the palm https://t.co/QaXinM7hQv — NEWS but not as you know it 🇬🇧 (@suecresswell01) September 10, 2022

Would love to know what Starmer and Blair are talking about 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xhiVH2l0L7 — ⫩⃝🌹𝓢𝓾𝓮𝓫𝓮𝓮🌹⫩⃝ (@Suebeloo1971) September 10, 2022

So much going in this photo



(h/t @REWearmouth) pic.twitter.com/21scFZfgdQ — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) September 10, 2022

Not really… just a chilling reminder of the reasons for the state we are in. https://t.co/vyGzl18ne9 — Prof Gayle Letherby 💙 #PeaceAndJustice (@gletherby) September 11, 2022

And yet no arrests https://t.co/qSndwEpZY7 — Ed Poole🟠🌤 (@edwardpoole1975) September 11, 2022

We're all in it together…against ordinary people. That's what's going on. https://t.co/emXzOc73fv — Damien Willey #SupportTheRMT (@KernowDamo) September 10, 2022

"It's a big club and you ain't in it" – George Carlin https://t.co/QQwGLj58x3 — 1312X2 (@1312_x2) September 10, 2022

That little moment of happiness that comes with realising that you’re not the absolute worst disgraced ex-PM in the room. https://t.co/bO2MDRTtKK pic.twitter.com/5iF5FYxkTf — Beau (@DrBeauBeaumont) September 10, 2022

