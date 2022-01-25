David Cameron (remember him?) wore a tartan top and battered baseball cap as he mixed with punters at a small race meeting over the weekend.

The former prime minister was enjoying a day out at Cocklebarrow races in Gloucestershire.

He has tried to keep his head down since the vote to leave the European Union.

However, his dealings with the now-collapsed Greensill Capital has thrust him back into the spotlight after he repeatedly text the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, asking him to grant the financial services company access to the Bank of England’s Covid corporate financing facility (CCFF).

And his attire hasn’t done him any favours either.

At the Heythrop point-to-point fixture, Cameron, who was PM from 2010 to 2016, wore a blue and green plaid Sherpa jacket, jeans, walking boots and a cap for the outing, on a cold day.

Reactions

Well, that was never going to pass without comment online.

These are some of the best reactions and memes.

1.

"I told your mum I wanted to have you every third weekend and alternate birthdays, but would she listen?" pic.twitter.com/CAFmLju1qi — The Poke (@ThePoke) January 25, 2022

2.

David Cameron looks like he would give you a lot of unsolicited fruit machine advice pic.twitter.com/JbrYfL5ODP — mnrrntt (@mnrrntt) January 24, 2022

3.

Is David Cameron training for his HGV licence? pic.twitter.com/imPbR7CTfH — Helen the Zen 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 💙 (@helenmallam) January 24, 2022

4.

David Cameron did self care and somehow became an aggregation of every white uncle in history. pic.twitter.com/zHpYFgNRd7 — Ghostface Kafka (36 Chambers) (@RuairiWood) January 24, 2022

5.

David Cameron stands up the front of the bus, talking to the driver pic.twitter.com/DNOLp3jkLz — Lee Harvey (@valleyguitarist) January 24, 2022

6.

David Cameron looks like a dad from the Midwest who runs a construction business pic.twitter.com/jtn0Yi7I3M — Лоик И. Фрэмонд 🗽🏳️‍🌈 (@LoicTheStoic) January 24, 2022

7.

David Cameron is turning into Mike Ashley. pic.twitter.com/CRt74XyJOu — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) January 24, 2022

8.

David Cameron looks like he’s part of an Essex gang arrested in Loughton after a transit van containing 30 kilos of cocaine was stopped by customs officials at Folkestone pic.twitter.com/EdEg2K7FJH — tom jamieson (@jamiesont) January 24, 2022

9.

10.

David Cameron wants to sell you three pairs of white sports socks for a fiver in a pub with no windows. pic.twitter.com/wfFeXrZud3 — Paul Keeley (@drcrouchback) January 24, 2022

11.

12.

David Cameron looks like Hanks long-lost friend from King of the Hill!#Davidcameron pic.twitter.com/uIf6RQHntA — Vincent 🇬🇧 (@dgvincent1) January 24, 2022

13.

14.

"The dildos, 3 for a quid love, can't say fairer than that" pic.twitter.com/4HpGN9gfim — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) January 24, 2022

15.

David Cameron looks like he's on a fag run on the ferry to hollyhead . pic.twitter.com/s7U8IwrjtF — Danny Darcy/Galway (@dannydarcy72) January 24, 2022

16.

David Cameron as a contestant on the latest episode of Storage Hunters. pic.twitter.com/OWvqGzLoya — Tracey P (@April_1970s) January 24, 2022

17.

David Cameron here about to make a risky bid on Storage Wars pic.twitter.com/DpucUyEVKX — Benjamin Salmon (@benjsalmon) January 24, 2022

18.

In a parallel universe David Cameron end up stuck in a 17km truck queue pic.twitter.com/jdV0Popkk5 — iRoy. (There's somebody wrong on the internet.) (@Roy_Isserlis) January 24, 2022

19.

David Cameron here, looking like he poses with pictures of fish on Tinder and lives for the thrill of a car boot sale. pic.twitter.com/WHOB04Z1do — Alexander Brown (@AlexofBrown) January 24, 2022

20.

If a train seat had David Cameron’s face. pic.twitter.com/9bM0KODhPf — Tokyo Sexwhale (@tokyosexwhale) January 24, 2022

