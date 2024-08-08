The counter-protest movement in Brighton outnumbered would-be rioters by a hundred to one, according to reports in the local press.

Pictures emerged on social media of five lonely figures taking to the streets on the south coast on Wednesday evening (7/8) as the threat of far-right protests quickly diminished.

Large numbers of counter-protesters gathered in areas including Walthamstow, east London, Bristol, Brighton, Liverpool and Sheffield.

According to Stand Up to Racism, an estimated 25,000 people took to the streets to take a stand – they said – against racism and violence.

This included around 8,000 in Walthamstow, 7,000 in Bristol and 2,000 in Liverpool. Similar numbers were seen in Brighton and Newcastle, the group said.

In Walthamstow the crowd were chanting “Whose streets? Our streets” and “Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here”.

Mahmood Faez told the PA news agency: “It fills our hearts. Regardless of race, religion, sexuality, this sends a strong message to racists that they are not wanted and they are not needed here.”

Officers were understood to be preparing to respond to more than 100 planned protests and potentially around 30 more counter-protests on Wednesday, with gatherings anticipated in 41 of the 43 police force areas in England and Wales.

One police source said it was “probably going to be the busiest day of the week, into the evening”.

Despite the majority of forces facing little trouble, the Metropolitan Police said about 50 people gathered in North End Road, Croydon, south London, and had “made clear their intention is to cause disruption and fuel disorder”.

The force said those present in Croydon had dragged and thrown objects down the road, and thrown bottles at officers with 10 people arrested, including four for violent disorder and one for assaulting an emergency workers.

The Met said: “This is not linked to protest, this appears to be pure antisocial behaviour.”

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine said more than 1,000 officers were deployed in London, and the anti-racism protests in Walthamstow and Finchley passed “without major incident or disruption”.

He added: “I want to thank our communities for coming together across the capital and for showing community spirit this evening.”

These four seem fairly crestfallen if you ask me. Requiring police protection must be very humiliating. #FarageRiots #StopTheThugs #Brighton pic.twitter.com/JrAAx66QOS — Noel (@eng_cam_noel) August 7, 2024

