Anti-racism protesters gathering across the country after more than a week of unrest feature heavily on Thursday’s front pages.

The Times, The Guardian and most notably the Daily Mail and the Express all lead on efforts of thousands banding together to “confront the far right”.

The reports come as thousands of peaceful anti-racism demonstrators appeared to quash fears of further violent disorder on Wednesday night, despite the threat of more than 100 planned protests.

In many towns and cities shops were boarded up over fears of further rioting after a week of violent disorder which started in Southport, Merseyside, on July 30, but in most places, planned anti-immigration protests failed to materialise.

More of those arrested in the unrest of the past week will appear on court on Thursday, including some likely to be jailed on live television.

Three men were jailed on Wednesday for up to three years after admitting violent disorder following riots in Liverpool city centre.

On Wednesday evening, large numbers of counter-protesters gathered in areas including Walthamstow, east London, Bristol, Brighton, Liverpool and Sheffield.

According to Stand Up to Racism, an estimated 25,000 people took to the streets to take a stand – they said – against racism and violence.

This included around 8,000 in Walthamstow, 7,000 in Bristol and 2,000 in Liverpool. Similar numbers were seen in Brighton and Newcastle, the group said.

