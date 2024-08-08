A handful of protesters occupying a small traffic island in Blackpool capped off what proved to be a rather disappointing night for the far-right on the streets of England.

Thousands of peaceful anti-racism demonstrators appeared to quash fears of further violent disorder on Wednesday night, despite the threat of more than 100 planned protests.

In many towns and cities shops were boarded up over fears of further rioting after a week of violent disorder which started in Southport, Merseyside, on July 30, but in most places, planned anti-immigration protests failed to materialise.

More of those arrested in the unrest of the past week will appear on court on Thursday, including some likely to be jailed on live television.

Three men were jailed on Wednesday for up to three years after admitting violent disorder following riots in Liverpool city centre.

On Wednesday evening, large numbers of counter-protesters gathered in areas including Walthamstow, east London, Bristol, Brighton, Liverpool and Sheffield.

According to Stand Up to Racism, an estimated 25,000 people took to the streets to take a stand – they said – against racism and violence.

This included around 8,000 in Walthamstow, 7,000 in Bristol and 2,000 in Liverpool. Similar numbers were seen in Brighton and Newcastle, the group said.

In Walthamstow the crowd were chanting “Whose streets? Our streets” and “Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here”.

Mahmood Faez told the PA news agency: “It fills our hearts. Regardless of race, religion, sexuality, this sends a strong message to racists that they are not wanted and they are not needed here.”

Officers were understood to be preparing to respond to more than 100 planned protests and potentially around 30 more counter-protests on Wednesday, with gatherings anticipated in 41 of the 43 police force areas in England and Wales.

