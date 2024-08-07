Tommy Robinson was left speechless after having racism explained to him in recently resurfaced footage.

The former EDL man is currently camped out in Ayia Napa as riots break out in the UK thanks to misinformation propagated on social media in the wake of the Southport stabbings.

British and Cypriot police are understood to be in communication regarding the possibility of bringing him in under arrest for his role in stoking the violence online as well as a “flagrant” contempt of court.

The head of the Crown Prosecution Service has warned that people who stir up disorder online will not escape prosecution as more than 100 charges related to the riots have been laid.

Dozens of people have appeared in courtrooms facing charges related to the unrest which has now lasted a week across England and in parts of Northern Ireland.

Those suspected of crimes related to the riots have started to appear at – or are listed to attend – courts in Sheffield, Manchester, Teesside and Liverpool.

A resurfaced clip of Robinson getting destroyed with facts by Akala in a clip from a 2013 BBC Three debate show called Free Speech has been doing the rounds on social media.

Here’s a reminder of why race only seems to play a part in the discourse when the perpetrator is non-white.

