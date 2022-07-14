Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has met with German politicians and businessmen on the first day of a two-day trip to Berlin.

However, the government have rejected an invitation to be partners at the world’s biggest industry tradeshow.

Stefanie Bolzen from Welt broke the story that the UK government has snubbed a German invitation to be official partner at Hannover Messe, the world’s leading tradeshow for industrial technology.

Exclusive: UK govt snubs German invitation to be official partner country at @hannover_messe, the world's biggest industry tradeshow. In letter leaked to @welt Investment Minister declines offer by Lower Saxony's govt due to UK's 'finite resources' (1/4) https://t.co/YiAYBlJQ9D — StefanieBolzen (@StefanieBolzen) July 14, 2022

In a further snub, the UK Minister recommends Stephan Weil, the elected First Minister of one of Germany's largest states for most of the last decade, to contact local diplomatic staff 'for any future discussions' (3/4) — StefanieBolzen (@StefanieBolzen) July 14, 2022

Lord Grimstone, who left govt when PM resigned, insists 'strengthening & growing the relationship between our great nations further is a priority for the UK'. Yet British exports to Germany are now at lowest level since 2003 #Brexit — StefanieBolzen (@StefanieBolzen) July 14, 2022

This is an outrageous act of hubris and incompetence👀👇🏻🤦🏼‍♂️…With our “finite” resources, we should be engaging with the largest trading bloc right on our very doorstep to consolidate existing businesses and to realise new and exciting trading opportunities…But, #brexit mentality https://t.co/Q8mlzBxclW — Danaiolos (@Danaiolos) July 14, 2022

Its the problem when you are governed, and I use the term loosely, by an ideologically driven party. The party desperate to be seen as never kowtowing to anything European. — Will Scarlet💙#FBPE#RejoinEU #ProgressiveAlliance (@kirrawilliam) July 14, 2022

Of course, we need to prioritise non-EU markets. Global Britain, remember?



Incidentally, I recently attended a UK trade show here in Mongolia. It was a single 10x10ft platform in a local mall displaying biscuits and Iceland frozen meals. It was very sad, but extremely British. — Keith Taylor (@KeithAdamTaylor) July 14, 2022

Ask and ye shall receive. Found on Facebook, and it seems the platform was a touch larger than I remember. Probably 20x20ft (though still only a few tables).



BTW, my mockery is not aimed at the wonderful staff of the British embassy, who do a stellar job without much support. pic.twitter.com/V0hQnx10F8 — Keith Taylor (@KeithAdamTaylor) July 14, 2022

We are now officially Little Britain #BrexitBrokeBritain https://t.co/9cDsXZgoj1 — Nige the Northern Brummie (@brummienige) July 14, 2022

Cultists ramp up self-harm in pursuit of increasingly deranged xenophobic policy https://t.co/XViBIzIBxq — Steve Peers (@StevePeers) July 14, 2022

Social Democratic Party

Sir Keir was joined by shadow foreign secretary David Lammy in a meeting with senior members of the newly formed Social Democratic Party (SPD) government on Thursday.

The pair arrived at the German Chancellery at around noon to meet Wolfgang Schmidt, Germany’s federal minister for special affairs, head of the chancellery and commissioner for the Federal Intelligence Service.

The Labour Party officials were photographed outside The Reichstag, the German equivalent of the Houses of Parliament.

During the private meeting, the three discussed the SPD’s win in 2021 after Olaf Scholz was elected Chancellor, according to Labour.

Sir Keir and Mr Lammy later visited a business start-up hub, meeting with entrepreneurs and the CEOs of leading business support groups.

The pair are set to attend meetings with Mr Scholz and former German minister of foreign affairs Sigmar Gabriel on Friday.

Sir Keir is expected to tell Mr Scholz that Labour is ready to form a government and has a plan to ensure Britain and Germany can work closely together to help boost economic growth, harness the opportunities of a transition to greater environmental sustainability, and continue to stand united against Russian aggression, the Labour Party said.

During their visit, they are also aiming to find out what Britain can learn from the best economic models around the world, and how a possible future Labour government could work with other European nations to navigate a post-Brexit world.

