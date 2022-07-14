Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt have maintained their places at the front of the Tory leadership race as Suella Braverman was eliminated.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss came in third but will hope to pick up votes from Ms Braverman’s supporters in the next round.

Mr Sunak picked up 101 votes, Ms Mordaunt 83, Ms Truss 64, Kemi Badenoch 49 and Tom Tugendhat 32.

Ms Braverman had 27 votes, five fewer than she had in Wednesday’s first round of the contest despite the field being smaller on Thursday.

Iain Duncan Smith

Iain Duncan Smith appeared to forget six years of Tory rule during an interview on LBC with Andrew Marr.

The former leader of the party gave his views on the current state of the Tory party but made a glaring error.

“I think that we’ve been in government now pretty much since 2016,” Duncan-Smith said at one point.

He was Secretary of State for Work and Pensions from 2010 to 2016………..

Watch

'She wasn't just a Remainer. She was a very eloquent and forceful Remainer. And yet now you've all embraced her. What's gone on?'



Andrew Marr puts Brexiteer Iain Duncan Smith on the spot over Liz Truss' record on Brexit.@AndrewMarr | @MPIainDS pic.twitter.com/OH2XXaT3lu — LBC (@LBC) July 13, 2022

