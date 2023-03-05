Ah, now that’s our tax money being put to good use. The government has confirmed that pubs will be allowed to operate for TWO extra hours during the weekend of King Charles III’s Coronation.

Last orders? Not for a while yet… pub opening times extended

The royal pomp and ceremony will get underway on Friday 5 May, before drawing to a close two days later, on Sunday 7 May. For three nights in total, pubs will be allowed to remain open until 1:00, instead of the current cut-off time of 23:00.

Though not everyone in the UK will class themselves as a royalist, there’ll be many raising a glass to this news. The announcement comes at a time where pubs and other hospitality venues are still trying to recover from the devastating impact of lockdown.

King’s Coronation to give revellers more time down the boozer

Between March 2020 to July 2021, pubs, clubs, bars, and restaurants were either closed entirely, or placed under a set of restrictions. The less said about the ‘scotch egg rule’, the better. The move has been described as a ‘welcome boost’ by senior industry professionals.

But of course, who better to toast this decision than our very own Minister of Fun… Suella Braverman. The Home Secretary, not exactly known for her jovial side, has hailed the extension of pub opening times as an opportunity for ‘people to come together’.

Just as long as they didn’t go down The Nag’s Head on a small boat, we assume…

“The King’s coronation will be a momentous occasion deserving of special celebration. That is why I am extending the licensing hours over this historic coronation weekend. Up and down the country, people will be able to enjoy an extra pint or two in the evening.” | Suella Braverman