











Boris Johnson celebrating Raheem Sterling’s goal against Germany has been making the rounds on social media.

The prime minister was at a formal event with violins playing in the background when the Three Lions progressed to the quarter-finals of the delayed Euro2020.

He was then pictured perched on a desk watching with his wife, Carrie.

Manchester City midfielder Sterling and Tottenham striker Harry Kane struck twice within 11 minutes following a tense first half, securing a memorable victory over Germany in the last-16 tie at Wembley.

Football fans across the country are celebrating after England beat Germany 2-0 to progress to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.



Downing Street released a video of @BorisJohnson celebrating after @sterling7 scored the first of England's goals #ENGGERhttps://t.co/voRb0ZqKWC pic.twitter.com/2Cr2iGmhYD — ITV News Politics (@ITVNewsPolitics) June 29, 2021

They will play outsiders Ukraine in a quarter-final showdown in Rome on Saturday, with some bookmakers now installing England as new tournament favourites.

But it was the reaction of the PM that really got people talking.

We’ve picked out the best reactions below:

Commas are important https://t.co/9jG2YPWjfg — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 29, 2021

When you’ve spunked two hundred grand on home furnishings but have to watch in the office cos you can’t risk anyone seeing any of it… https://t.co/CkRgm0TpfE — Tom Peck (@tompeck) June 29, 2021

I mean, it was too easy not to. pic.twitter.com/d9zaAIc2W3 — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) June 29, 2021

I too am watching the game perched on a table in my office with my wife https://t.co/8w1lByOS8G — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) June 29, 2021

"And according to Jacob, it's tremendously popular with the working class." https://t.co/RO9ozt4kQi — Chris Addison💙 (@mrchrisaddison) June 29, 2021

Come on Rovers! God I love watching soccer ball perched on the end of a table, just like a normal person.#ENGvsGER #ENGGER pic.twitter.com/Hxf6Hl91Vh — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) June 29, 2021

