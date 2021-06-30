Calls to plaster “talisman” Raheem Sterling across front pages fell on deaf ears this morning following England’s victory over Germany.
The Manchester City midfielder broke the deadlock for the Three Lions in the 75th minute and was the only player to have scored for England in the tournament until Harry Kane added a crucial second with four minutes remaining.
Talking to BBC Sport he said: “Doing it for your country is always special and it’s definitely a special moment.
“We knew the intensity we can play at and not many teams can deal with it. The two boys in midfield, Declan (Rice) and (Kalvin) Phillips, they were class, they ate up ground.
“An all-round great team performance.”
Stick this on your front page of your newspaper tomorrow, our talisman, our King pic.twitter.com/2Ed0t6thdL— Sophie Levin (@sophielevin11) June 29, 2021
But calls to run pictures of the England star on front pages fell on deaf ears this morning.
https://t.co/5JgWPe7h7x pic.twitter.com/DQnv4OYlR6— Nadine Batchelor-Hunt (@nadinebh_) June 29, 2021
The Daily Mail ran with pictures of Prince George, who was in attendance at the game, and Kane as well as a supporter snap.
TOMORROW: Prince George "entirely responsible for England win" confirms Royal 'experts'. pic.twitter.com/GeowkLxfe0— The DM Reporter (@DMReporter) June 29, 2021
Elsewhere the i, Independent, Times, Express and Telegraph also featured Kane:
Wednesday's front page: Jabs stockpile to help UK live with Covid-19 #TomorrowsPapersToday— i newspaper (@theipaper) June 29, 2021
🔴 Preparations for mix-and-match booster scheme @HugoGye @PMGallagher1https://t.co/sQFiWrLDbM
🔴 Hopes of quarantine-free travel dashed @RichardVaughan1 https://t.co/V67jgEryzJ pic.twitter.com/al6vMd60Gw
📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 29, 2021
'Isolation hitting poor pupils hardest'#TomorrowsPapersToday
Sign up for the Front Page newsletter👇https://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/FnPOav0H4x
TIMES: Bid to end school Covid chaos #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/IYExIfwp8L— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 29, 2021
INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: EU citizens scramble for right to remain in UK #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/1xX2NQY6zA— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 29, 2021
EXPRESS: Have police lost the plot? #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/HUJc4Vohuk— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 29, 2021
Indeed, one of the only newspapers to feature Sterling was The Sun. Go figure!
Tomorrow's front page: 'England fans are daring to dream that football could finally be coming home' https://t.co/tlBRvwmKI8 pic.twitter.com/XzvxpsI9Gz— The Sun (@TheSun) June 29, 2021
Related: Battle of Portaloo: Lorry drivers in Kent forced to fight over toilets
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .