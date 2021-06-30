











Calls to plaster “talisman” Raheem Sterling across front pages fell on deaf ears this morning following England’s victory over Germany.

The Manchester City midfielder broke the deadlock for the Three Lions in the 75th minute and was the only player to have scored for England in the tournament until Harry Kane added a crucial second with four minutes remaining.

Talking to BBC Sport he said: “Doing it for your country is always special and it’s definitely a special moment.

“We knew the intensity we can play at and not many teams can deal with it. The two boys in midfield, Declan (Rice) and (Kalvin) Phillips, they were class, they ate up ground.

“An all-round great team performance.”

Stick this on your front page of your newspaper tomorrow, our talisman, our King pic.twitter.com/2Ed0t6thdL — Sophie Levin (@sophielevin11) June 29, 2021

But calls to run pictures of the England star on front pages fell on deaf ears this morning.

The Daily Mail ran with pictures of Prince George, who was in attendance at the game, and Kane as well as a supporter snap.

TOMORROW: Prince George "entirely responsible for England win" confirms Royal 'experts'. pic.twitter.com/GeowkLxfe0 — The DM Reporter (@DMReporter) June 29, 2021

Elsewhere the i, Independent, Times, Express and Telegraph also featured Kane:

📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'Isolation hitting poor pupils hardest'#TomorrowsPapersToday



Sign up for the Front Page newsletter👇https://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/FnPOav0H4x — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 29, 2021

TIMES: Bid to end school Covid chaos #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/IYExIfwp8L — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 29, 2021

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: EU citizens scramble for right to remain in UK #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/1xX2NQY6zA — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 29, 2021

Indeed, one of the only newspapers to feature Sterling was The Sun. Go figure!

Tomorrow's front page: 'England fans are daring to dream that football could finally be coming home' https://t.co/tlBRvwmKI8 pic.twitter.com/XzvxpsI9Gz — The Sun (@TheSun) June 29, 2021

Related: Battle of Portaloo: Lorry drivers in Kent forced to fight over toilets