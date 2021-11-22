Piers Morgan called Adele fans “sycophantic” and questioned whether she was really singing live in a string of bitter tweets posted during last night’s concert.

The former GMB host was a noticeable absentee among a large swathe of celebrity guests at Adele’s special London concert.

A-listers including Dame Emma Thompson, Stormzy, Samuel L Jackson and Emma Watson were all in attendance, with the musician performing songs from her new album, 30, as well as older tracks and taking questions from famous fans.

One person who was missing in the crowd was Piers Morgan, who seemed more than a bit miffed he didn’t get a ticket for the show.

In one tweet, a fan named John wrote: “You weren’t invited because you[’re] a nobody! So off you trot again and go and crawl under your stone.”

Morgan replied to the tweet saying: “Hi John, given I have 7.9 million more followers than you, I’d steer clear of playing the ‘nobody’ card.”

If I was at this #AnAudienceWithAdele, I’d ask her two questions:

1) Does the unctuous sycophancy from your celebrity fans make you want to vomit?

2) How come you’re singing more perfectly ‘live’ than on your records?

* This probably explains why I wasn’t invited. pic.twitter.com/ieswJonDMZ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 21, 2021

He also claimed he didn’t want to go anyway…

No, those things are awful to actually attend – hours & hours waiting around, endless re-takes, way too hot, no alcohol and a high quota of celebrities I’d travel continents to avoid. https://t.co/YFRcEwmr53 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 21, 2021

It comes after he accused Adele of exploiting her ‘son’s pain’ to sell albums.

Reactions

Embarrassed for this man being this bitter on main https://t.co/mz7fbyp8YB — Loz (@LiveLaughLoz) November 21, 2021

Maybe, just maybe this is why you wasn't invited https://t.co/KGXcYOAcst — Juliee (@Juliee_downs) November 21, 2021

What bitterness and regret looks like https://t.co/CjEpUbdGXD — Amina Ibrahim MBE *WearAFaceMask💙 (@SheIs_Mina) November 21, 2021

You've got a bit of previous for bringing misery to certain people's lives, perhaps? — Chrissie💙 Grech (v)🇪🇺 #JohnsonOut (@ChrissieGrech) November 21, 2021

She turned you down, didn't she? — The Unknown One 🇯🇲 (@_Unknown_He) November 21, 2021

Are you ever not dragging a woman down? Sitting behind your keyboard and berating any woman in the spotlight — W⚓️ (@Wkhnage) November 21, 2021

Threatened by femininity. Little boy issues. — Aftermath™ (@WorldWatchTM) November 21, 2021

