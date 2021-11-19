Generations of northerners risk being consigned to “second class” status because of the Government’s “betrayal” over rail upgrades, Boris Johnson has been warned.

Northern leaders hit out at the downgraded plans for the HS2 high-speed line and the east-west Northern Powerhouse Rail network.

Greater Manchester mayor, Andy Burnham, said the package was a “distinctly second best” option and “the north of England is fed up” with being treated that way.

At a press conference responding to the plans, the Labour mayor said: “This is not politics, this is about the future of the North of England for the next 100 or 200 years – that is the significance of the decisions that are being announced today.

“We are not prepared to consign our grandchildren, great-grandchildren and beyond to being second-class citizens when it comes to transport in this country.

“We have got to fight for better for them and we have to do it together, we have to stand together as one North.

“If Bradford loses, if Leeds loses out, Liverpool loses out, then we lose out as well, and that’s the way we are approaching this today.

“We need the plan that we were promised, a plan that would unlock the northern economy.”

“Betrayal of the North”

West Midlands mayor, Tracy Brabin, said the rail plan was a “betrayal of the North” and a “betrayal of the Government’s levelling-up promise”.

The Labour mayor said it was a “20th century upgrade to 19th century infrastructure” rather than the promised new lines.

She said the plan “doesn’t deliver HS2 in full to Leeds, it doesn’t deliver a high-speed line across the Pennines with that crucial city stop in Bradford, it does not support our ambition as northern leaders for a stronger, fairer and better-connected North for all”.

“Whitehall seems not to have listened to northern voices. HS2 will now stop short of Yorkshire and the high-speed Northern Powerhouse Rail will stop at the border. This is not levelling up.”

Liverpool City Region’s mayor, Steve Rotheram, said the North was being offered “scraps off the table”.

In a reference to northerners who switched from Labour to back Mr Johnson in 2019, Mr Rotheram said: “What message does it send to the millions across the Red Wall who lent the Prime Minister their votes in 2019? Perhaps we’ll find out soon.

“It’s the same old story, again and again. If the North had received the same per capita funding as London over the last decade, we’d have had £86 billion more.

“Once again, they have asked us to settle for scraps off the table, a cheap and nasty solution to a problem facing nearly 15 million people across the North, and that’s just not on.”

Reactions

1.

The scrapping of a major Northern Rail Route should be the final straw for this government with their “ Levelling Up “ pledge . This along with monumental corruption , the lack of planning for a post Brexit economy and their COVID ineptness should be enough to bring them down! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) November 18, 2021

2.

"the largest single investment ever made in Britain's railways" is a novel way to describe deep cuts to the original HS2/HS3 plans — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) November 18, 2021

3.

Boris Johnson personally blocking HS2 railway to Leeds: pic.twitter.com/8i5X02RE1U — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) November 18, 2021

4.

40 new hospitals? That was a lie.



Northern Powerhouse Rail? That was a lie.



HS2 to Leeds? That was a lie. — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) November 18, 2021

5.

When are Northern Tory voters going to realise that a government who will spend £18 Billion on CrossRail because using the 11 tube lines in London is a bit of a faff, but they expect you to take a Megabus, don’t give a fuck about you?! — Unnamed Insider (@Unnamedinsider) November 18, 2021

6.

Who'd have thought it? Turns out the Northern Powerhouse was a Cameron slogan without substance or strategy … just like Levelling Up is a Johnson slogan without strategy or substance. Posh rich privately educated Southerners conning and now screwing the North. — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) November 18, 2021

7.

Are Northerners feeling levelled up yet? — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) November 18, 2021

8.

Boris Johnson promising rail v Boris Johnson delivering rail pic.twitter.com/Ic74D912K1 — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) November 18, 2021

9.

Government announce £96 billion HS2 replacement bus service to Leeds. — Matt Owen (@MJowen174) November 18, 2021

10.

Looks good doesn't it. But then you remember they'd have been driving on the right and it'd have been chaos. https://t.co/7tpg3SmQdi — THE SECRET TORY (@secrettory12) November 18, 2021

11.

Government adds northern rail links to its list of hand-washing instructions. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) November 18, 2021

12.

My slightly revised plan for replacing Leeds HS2:#HS2 pic.twitter.com/32j6kFe4ie — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) November 18, 2021

13.

Grant Shapps confirming that HS2 will not be going ahead in the north but there will be a brand new dirt track between Leeds and Manchester so there's that — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) November 18, 2021

14.

💥 BREAKING NEWS: The UK Government responds to the cancellation of Leeds HS2 in the latest #RealDailyBriefing.



🙏 PLEASE: Quote tweet this using the hashtag #RealDailyBriefing to help #RealDailyBriefing to trend. Thanks x pic.twitter.com/aum5l7Q8Ba — 🥃 Larry & Paul 🥃 (@larryandpaul) November 18, 2021

15.

There was literally no reason other than spite for the Tories to cancel HS2 to Leeds and the Northern Powerhouse Rail… they despise Northern English people… even the ones who vote for them. — Paul Mason (@paulmasonnews) November 18, 2021

16.

Another broken promise, another con, surely, now, the country can see this charlatan for what he is https://t.co/wQ5kqpz1al — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) November 18, 2021

17.

Look , as expected the HS2 rail extension to Leeds is being scrapped with funds becoming available to ‘upgrade existing lines’. That’s one head severed from this absurd vanity project, maybe we could now redirect other billions to ‘upgrade existing lines’ https://t.co/D88fZYIRV4 — Chris Packham (@ChrisGPackham) November 15, 2021

Related: Victoria Derbyshire asks MP: ‘Why are you betraying the north?’