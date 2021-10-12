The decision by the Metropolitan Police to take no further action over claims that the Duke of York sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl in London has “come as no surprise”, a source close to Prince Andrew said.

The source added that the duke had “always vigorously maintained his innocence and continues to do so”.

Virginia Giuffre is suing the Queen’s second son for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager.

She claims she was trafficked by billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, the duke’s former friend, to have sex with Andrew in London when she was aged 17 and a minor under US law.

On Sunday, the Met said: “As a matter of procedure MPS officers reviewed a document released in August 2021 as part of a US civil action. This review has concluded and we are taking no further action.”

The source close to the duke told the PA news agency: “It comes as no surprise that the Met Police have confirmed that, having reviewed the sex assault claims against the duke for a third time, they are taking no further action.

“Despite pressure from the media and claims of new evidence, the Met have concluded that the claims are not sufficient to warrant any further investigation.

“The duke has always vigorously maintained his innocence and continues to do so.”

US legal action

In August, when asked about the recently reported US legal action, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said she had asked officers to again review allegations connected to Epstein.

In a radio interview, she said “no-one is above the law” when questioned about claims of sexual assault against Andrew.

The update on the Met’s decision – first reported by Channel 4 News – also confirmed the force had completed its review into allegations reported in June by the broadcaster that British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, the late Epstein’s former girlfriend, trafficked, groomed and abused women and girls in the UK.

The Met added: “We also reviewed information passed to us by a media organisation in June 2021. This review is complete and no further action will be taken.”

The force said it is continuing to liaise with other law enforcement agencies who are leading the investigation into matters associated with Epstein.

The Sunday Times reported that officers had contacted Ms Giuffre, but the Met said they do not confirm who they might have spoken to as part of police inquiries.

Last week, a US judge agreed for lawyers to receive a copy of a 2009 settlement they believe will nullify the civil case against the royal.

Reactions

1.

The Met have confirmed that Prince Andrew will not be arrested, as that would only happen for something much more serious, like protesting about climate change or against government policies. — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) October 11, 2021

2.

And women protesting, however peacefully, about the murder, by a policeman, of an innocent woman. — David Booth (@dbooth3) October 11, 2021

3.

Met. Police have decided there's no problem with #PrinceAndrew

Hmm pic.twitter.com/mvr3yogncg — John Traynor (@Mr_JDTraynor) October 10, 2021

4.

Anyone doubting the power of the Queen and her family, only needs to look at the Met and Prince Andrew. One rule for them… — SaraC 💙🟨🟥 (@SaraCo130813) October 11, 2021

5.

How ironic! Negative Meghan articles are obviously being dropped once again to distract the public from the fact Prince Andrew’s sexual abuse allegations are being dropped… What a coincidence that all these stories are being released together 🙄#PrinceAndrew pic.twitter.com/Pl7eTs0cal — Yasmin ❤️ ♔ (@YasminLG18) October 11, 2021

6.

The reputation of the met is in tatters right now. I doubt anyone would believe a word from them, either way. — Sally (@1sallysmith) October 11, 2021

7.

8.

"Following an exhaustive investigation, over many months, we have finally concluded that Prince Andrew is the son of the Queen." pic.twitter.com/51KDhNl4PO — Keith Burge (@carryonkeith) October 11, 2021

