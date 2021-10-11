The Metropolitan Police are taking no further action after a review prompted by a Jeffrey Epstein accuser who is taking legal action against the Duke of York.

Prince Andrew was seen in Windsor for the first time today since Scotland Yard abandoned its review of sex abuse allegations surrounding him and Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew, who lives at Royal Lodge in the Berkshire town, was photographed behind the wheel of his Range Rover this morning following the latest dramatic development in the case last night.

Virginia Giuffre is suing the Queen’s son for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager.

She claims she was trafficked by Epstein, the duke’s former friend, to have sex with Andrew in London when she was aged 17 and a minor under US law.

The duke has denied all the allegations.

In August, when asked about the recently reported US legal action, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said she had asked officers to again review allegations connected to Epstein.

In a radio interview, she said “no-one is above the law” when questioned about claims of sexual assault against Andrew.

On Sunday, the Met said: “As a matter of procedure MPS officers reviewed a document released in August 2021 as part of a US civil action. This review has concluded and we are taking no further action.”

The update – first reported by Channel 4 News – also confirmed the force had completed its review into allegations reported in June by the broadcaster that British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, the late Epstein’s former girlfriend, trafficked, groomed and abused women and girls in the UK.

The Met said: “We also reviewed information passed to us by a media organisation in June 2021. This review is complete and no further action will be taken.”

The force said it is continuing to liaise with other law enforcement agencies who are leading the investigation into matters associated with Epstein.

The Sunday Times reported that officers had contacted Ms Giuffre, but the Met said they do not confirm who they might have spoken to as part of police inquiries.

Last week, a US judge agreed for Andrew’s lawyers to receive a copy of a 2009 settlement they believe will nullify the civil case against the royal.

MSM and Charles

However, the story that MSM outlets have jumped on is that Charles said he understood why climate campaign groups such as Extinction Rebellion stage protests and block roads, but suggested they should take a less disruptive approach.

“I totally understand the frustration,” he said in an interview with the BBC.

“But it isn’t helpful, I don’t think, to do it in a way that alienates people … The difficulty is, how do you direct that frustration in a way that is more constructive rather than destructive?”

He added: “The point is, people should really notice how despairing so many young are.”

He said he had converted his car, an Aston Martin he has owned for five decades, to run on what he described as “surplus English white wine and whey from the cheese process”.

Reactions

As the news of the case being dropped spread #abolioshthemonarchy began to trend on Twitter.

1.

If it hasn't dawned on you yet that the Establishment protects its own and that we don't live in a real democracy, this ought to change your mind. We are ruled by an elite who don't accept the rule of law they impose on the rest of us. #abolishthemonarchy https://t.co/Qm9EQwsMa2 — Sir Keir Starmer's Banal and Uncontentious Tweets (@StarmerBanal) October 11, 2021

2.

No surprises there, did anyone really think otherwise.#AbolishtheMonarchy https://t.co/oKcHQu52Oc — Mark Flack 🟨🟥 #IStandWithJeremyCorbyn 🇵🇸 🥀 ✊ (@mflack66) October 11, 2021

3.

Her Majesty’s Police takes no further action into alleged sex crimes of Her Majesty’s son, Prince Andrew.



Fixed the headline.



.@metpoliceuk now explain to women (who already have zero confidence in you) the definitive basis for this very predictable outcome.



We are waiting☕️ pic.twitter.com/uvu9gbsGtE — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) October 10, 2021

4.

The Crown is literally above the Met Police. Also how is it a US matter when it happened in London, with a British prince #abolishthemonarchy #PrinceAndrew pic.twitter.com/VmHH1YzAUh — lyn le (@lynle02) October 11, 2021

5.

“The Firm” has well & truly shot itself in the foot this time. Calls for #abolishthemonarchy will now be rife… https://t.co/u7YC9ZWJzw — justjulie (@justjulieni) October 11, 2021

6.

As long as we allow the idea that status and privilege can be got simply by entering the world through the right birth canal, we can never be a democracy or a meritocracy.#AbolishTheMonarchy — Lateral Flo (@KLgbthistory) October 11, 2021

7.

The British establishment on the whole Prince Andrew saga #abolishthemonarchy pic.twitter.com/OlkVJpadym — JHenderson (@j_henderson__) October 11, 2021

8.

9.

10.

11.

Met. Police have decided there's no problem with #PrinceAndrew

Hmm pic.twitter.com/mvr3yogncg — John Traynor (@Mr_JDTraynor) October 10, 2021

