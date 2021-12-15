Shaun Bailey, who attended a Covid regulation-breaching Christmas party, has quit as chair of a police and crime committee.

The former mayoral candidate’s team organised the gathering at the Conservative Campaign Headquarters on 14 December 2020 when London was under Tier 2 restrictions banning household mixing.

Then last night, a photograph emerged in the Daily Mirror of the party, which appears to show the gathering is in obvious breach of Covid rules.

EXCLUSIVE: Extraordinary image of raucous Christmas party thrown by Tory aides at party HQ during coronavirus restrictions last year.



Party hats, drinks, an entire buffet – while we were all banned from meeting just one other person socially indoors.https://t.co/ykGoZZGckk — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) December 14, 2021

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says this party at CCHQ organised by Shaun Bailey’s mayoral campaign is “completely unacceptable”.



He insists that it was not authorised by the party.



Wonder how the caterers got past the front door… pic.twitter.com/PHQzv0ydJa — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) December 15, 2021

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has condemned the event, saying: “That scene is absolutely unacceptable.

“It is unacceptable for people to be breaking the rules. That was not authorised by the Conservative Party,” Mr Shapps told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“Those Conservatives who were on secondment from the party have already been disciplined and whatever further action needs to be taken will be taken.”

However, Shapps was not going to be drawn on the PM’s actions during lockdown parties and events at Number 10.

#KayBurley: Did Shaun Bailey do the right thing by resigning?



Grant Shapps: Absolutely… breaking the rules is unacceptable



KB: What about the Prime Minister, he was the quiz ringmaster.. & the participants were told to leave by the back door



GS: It's all getting a bit silly pic.twitter.com/Ft0vCLVjrn — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) December 15, 2021

This appears to be one of many Xmas gatherings the Tories shouldn’t have had and people had their say on Twitter.

Well I think it was nice for Shaun Bailey to invite all of the people who voted for him to attend his party — Matt Chorley (@MattChorley) December 14, 2021

Nick Candy is in the Conservative HQ Christmas Party photo stood next to Shaun Bailey. He and his brother are British luxury property developers worth £Billions.



They run their businesses through over 140 companies, mainly in tax havens



Why was he at CCHQ last year?#ToriesOut pic.twitter.com/MZzWNqIajW — Lloyd Hardy (@LloydHardy) December 14, 2021

THEY EVEN GOT CATERING IN https://t.co/gciab5A4Yx — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) December 14, 2021

Despite the health risks, heroic Tory party workers swiftly come to the aid of a staffer who collapsed choking on a cheese ball. pic.twitter.com/RdhqrQZHxR — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) December 14, 2021

It’s the bloke in the back craning his neck to make sure his face is in shot that makes this for me https://t.co/Y6llyTPKMf — Adam Woodward (@AWLies) December 14, 2021

This is only the second most stupid thing Shaun Bailey has done, the first was when he spent a day campaigning to be Mayor of London in Watford, Hertfordshire, where no one could vote for him. https://t.co/cWlLl9bAm4 — Jack Duncan 🔻 (@JackDunc1) December 14, 2021

The fact they took a photo of them violating rules millions were forced to endure shows they are as contemptous of ordinary people as they are plain thick. https://t.co/Lj3T0Plcqg — Owen Jones 🌹 (@OwenJones84) December 14, 2021

One of these things is not like the other. One of these things doesn’t belong. pic.twitter.com/ksPZukKDJZ — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) December 14, 2021

Is this some kind of joke? https://t.co/00ZmddQxdL — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) December 15, 2021

Still, it looks like a super party. pic.twitter.com/gDyp43sVAj — THE SECRET TORY (@secrettory12) December 14, 2021

