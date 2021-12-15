MPs have given the green light to Covid passports for some indoor settings with a vote of 369 to 126 – but dozens of Tories opposed Boris Johnson.

Boris Johnson suffered a big revolt against the measure from 96 Conservative MPs and two Tory tellers, amounting to the biggest rebellion he faced in his time as prime minister.

Other MPs who opposed the passports in nightclubs and large venues were Green Party MP Caroline Lucas, Independent MPs Jeremy Corbyn and Rob Roberts, six DUP, eight Labour and 10 Liberal Democrats.

Broxbourne’s Tory MP Charles Walker said Johnson’s Covid passports were a “bridge too far” from his “huge support”.

“It was a cry of pain from the Conservative Party,” Walker told the BBC.

Among the rebels who opposed Johnson was Tory Louie French, the newest Tory MP.

Here’s the list in full:

Full list of Tory vaccine passport rebels:

Adam Afriyie (Conservative – Windsor)

Lee Anderson (Conservative – Ashfield)

Shaun Bailey (Conservative – West Bromwich West)

Siobhan Baillie (Conservative – Stroud)

Steve Baker (Conservative – Wycombe)

Harriett Baldwin (Conservative – West Worcestershire)

John Baron (Conservative – Basildon and Billericay)

Scott Benton (Conservative – Blackpool South)

Bob Blackman (Conservative – Harrow East)

Peter Bone (Conservative – Wellingborough)

Ben Bradley (Conservative – Mansfield)

Karen Bradley (Conservative – Staffordshire Moorlands)

Graham Brady (Conservative – Altrincham and Sale West)

Andrew Bridgen (Conservative – North West Leicestershire)

Steve Brine (Conservative – Winchester)

Miriam Cates (Conservative – Penistone and Stocksbridge)

Wendy Chamberlain (Liberal Democrat – North East Fife)

Christopher Chope (Conservative – Christchurch)

Brendan Clarke-Smith (Conservative – Bassetlaw)

Geoffrey Clifton-Brown (Conservative – The Cotswolds)

Tracey Crouch (Conservative – Chatham and Aylesford)

Philip Davies (Conservative – Shipley)

David Davis (Conservative – Haltemprice and Howden)

Dehenna Davison (Conservative – Bishop Auckland)

Jonathan Djanogly (Conservative – Huntingdon)

Richard Drax (Conservative – South Dorset)

Iain Duncan Smith (Conservative – Chingford and Woodford Green)

Tobias Ellwood (Conservative – Bournemouth East)

Luke Evans (Conservative – Bosworth)

Liam Fox (Conservative – North Somerset)

Louie French (Conservative – Old Bexley and Sidcup)

Richard Fuller (Conservative – North East Bedfordshire)

Marcus Fysh (Conservative – Yeovil)

Nusrat Ghani (Conservative – Wealden)

Jo Gideon (Conservative – Stoke-on-Trent Central)

Chris Grayling (Conservative – Epsom and Ewell)

Chris Green (Conservative – Bolton West)

Damian Green (Conservative – Ashford)

James Grundy (Conservative – Leigh)

Robert Halfon (Conservative – Harlow)

Stephen Hammond (Conservative – Wimbledon)

Mark Harper (Conservative – Forest of Dean)

John Hayes (Conservative – South Holland and The Deepings)

Adam Holloway (Conservative – Gravesham)

Tom Hunt (Conservative – Ipswich)

Mark Jenkinson (Conservative – Workington)

David Jones (Conservative – Clwyd West)

Simon Jupp (Conservative – East Devon)

Alicia Kearns (Conservative – Rutland and Melton)

Julian Knight (Conservative – Solihull)

Greg Knight (Conservative – East Yorkshire)

Robert Largan (Conservative – High Peak)

Andrea Leadsom (Conservative – South Northamptonshire)

Edward Leigh (Conservative – Gainsborough)

Andrew Lewer (Conservative – Northampton South)

Julian Lewis (Conservative – New Forest East)

Chris Loder (Conservative – West Dorset)

Mark Logan (Conservative – Bolton North East)

Jonathan Lord (Conservative – Woking)

Tim Loughton (Conservative – East Worthing and Shoreham)

Craig Mackinlay (Conservative – South Thanet)

Anthony Mangnall (Conservative – Totnes)

Karl McCartney (Conservative – Lincoln)

Stephen McPartland (Conservative – Stevenage)

Esther McVey (Conservative – Tatton)

Stephen Metcalfe (Conservative – South Basildon and East Thurrock)

Damien Moore (Conservative – Southport)

Robbie Moore (Conservative – Keighley)

Anne Marie Morris (Conservative – Newton Abbot)

Holly Mumby-Croft (Conservative – Scunthorpe)

Robert Neill (Conservative – Bromley and Chislehurst)

Matthew Offord (Conservative – Hendon)

Mark Pawsey (Conservative – Rugby)

Mike Penning (Conservative – Hemel Hempstead)

John Penrose (Conservative – Weston-super-Mare)

Andrew Percy (Conservative – Brigg and Goole)

Tom Randall (Conservative – Gedling)

John Redwood (Conservative – Wokingham)

Laurence Robertson (Conservative – Tewkesbury)

Andrew Rosindell (Conservative – Romford)

Gary Sambrook (Conservative – Birmingham, Northfield)

Greg Smith (Conservative – Buckingham)

Henry Smith (Conservative – Crawley)

Ben Spencer (Conservative – Runnymede and Weybridge)

Jane Stevenson (Conservative – Wolverhampton North East)

John Stevenson (Conservative – Carlisle)

Julian Sturdy (Conservative – York Outer)

Robert Syms (Conservative – Poole)

Derek Thomas (Conservative – St Ives)

Craig Tracey (Conservative – North Warwickshire)

Tom Tugendhat (Conservative – Tonbridge and Malling)

Theresa Villiers (Conservative – Chipping Barnet)

Christian Wakeford (Conservative – Bury South)

Charles Walker (Conservative – Broxbourne)

David Warburton (Conservative – Somerton and Frome)

Giles Watling (Conservative – Clacton)

William Wragg (Conservative – Hazel Grove)

Tellers Jackie Doyle-Price and Philip Hollobone

